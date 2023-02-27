Inside the box: Winery conversion equipped with bedroom 'pods on wheels'

The owners of this 16ha architectural property at Matakana are downsizing and have listed their intriguing home, which features bedrooms that are mobile sleeping pods.

Architecturally, this Matakana house couldn’t be any less like a cookie cutter. It’s an absolute one-off, helped by the fact it was originally designed by architect Richard Naish of RTA Studio as a winery-restaurant.

The family living here has converted it into a family home, with novel “pods on wheels” for two of the four bedrooms. But they are not the only special features of the house, which has been put on the market by the owners who are downsizing now the children are grown up.

Listing agent Nicky White of Precision Real Estate, who holds the listing with Di Balich, describes it as an adventure playground – both inside and out. “It’s not often you come across something this unusual and quirky. The current owners had a vision to create a fun family home, and that’s what this is. It’s a really exciting place to bring up children, from the waterslide down the hill to the vineyard,” she says.

Precision Real Estate Originally designed as a winery and restaurant, this Matakana country property is now a family home that opens right up to the views.

She says the house is a “mix of edgy coolness, blended with buckets of character”. Structural elements, notably raw timber posts and beams are exposed throughout the house, and also beneath the house, where there are stables.

The sleeping pods resemble mini houses with gabled roofs. They are lined with a combination of raw ply and a translucent polycarbonate material.

Precision Real Estate The house is packed with character at every turn.

Precision Real Estate Bifold windows keep the interior light and airy.

Other key features of the interior include timber sarking, a soaring stud height with expansive glazing, and a weathered timber barn-like exterior. There are additional mobile pods – one is used as an office, and another is equipped with a loft bed “for sleepovers”. There’s also a commercial kitchen, a bar, and a second lounge.

But this property is not just about the house. The 16.62ha incorporates a vineyard, horse arena, and “some incredible native bush areas”, White says. “It’s very, very private, and there are lovely views, including sea views from the arena.”

The property, at 162 Hamilton Rd, Matakana, has a water bore, “food bank” and secondary dwelling for income, or extended family.

It is listed for sale by negotiation, with an RV of $4.75 million. White says the property is generating plenty of interest, with viewers loving the views, location and space.

Precision Real Estate The winery-restaurant has converted seamlessly to a large, yet cosy, open-plan home.

Precision Real Estate Structural elements are exposed throughout the house.

Precision Real Estate There are two mobile bedroom pods, plus additional pods for an office and a loft-style pod that can be used for sleepovers.

Precision Real Estate Bedroom pods are a mix of ply and translucent polycarbonate.

Precision Real Estate With their high gabled roofs, the pods feel spacious.

Precision Real Estate The house comes with a commercial kitchen and bar.

Precision Real Estate The weathered timber exterior ensures the house blends into the landscape.

Precision Real Estate The area beneath the house has stables - the property also has a horse arena.