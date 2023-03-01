Record low for February new listings on Realestate.co.nz

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the best guess is that future debt to income ratio restrictions for home buyers will restrict lending to six times a borrower's income.

Homeowners are holding back from putting their property on the market, with the number of new listings on Realestate.co.nz last month lower than any February on record.

The property listings website’s latest figures showed a quiet market, with the amount of homes for sale up, but new listings down.

There were 8143 new listings nationwide on the site last month, and that was the smallest amount for a February since data started being collected 16 years ago.

It was a 29.5% decrease on the number of new listings placed on the website last February.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams said February was typically a busy time for home sellers, but the challenges many Kiwis faced over the last month would have had an impact.

The general sentiment of Kiwis had an impact on the market, and there had been a lot of uncertainty recently, she said.

In Auckland, which was affected by severe floods in late January and then by Cyclone Gabrielle, new listings dropped by 36.9% on last February.

In Hawkes Bay and Gisborne, which bore the brunt of Cyclone Gabrielle, new listings were down annually by 43.5% and 54.4% respectively.

Liz McDonald/Stuff The number of homes for sale in February was up 25% on the same time last year.

Northland and Coromandel were also hard hit by weather events, and recorded falls of 31.9% and 37.6% in new listings.

But the drop in new listings was a national trend, apart from Nelson & Bays where new listings were up 7%.

At the same time, there were 29,083 homes on the market nationwide in February, an increase of 25% on the same time last year.

Williams said that following on from high stock levels of late, the number of homes for sale was up in nearly all regions.

The biggest annual increases were in Coromandel, up 123.9%, and Nelson & Bays, up 99.8%, but stock in most regions was up by over 20%.

Wellington was the only exception, with the number of homes on the market down by 9.8% annually, and that suggested its stock was starting to move, she said.

"The capital was the first to tip into a buyers' market during 2022, and the first to see a year-on-year drop in total stock out of all the regions nationally.

"It is the first time Wellington has seen an annual stock decrease since August 2021."

none Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams says housing stock in Wellington is starting to move.

In Auckland, the number of homes on the market in February was up by just 4.1% on last year.

Realestate.co.nz’s figures also showed the average national asking price was down 0.8% to $880,092, from $889,036 in January. It had declined 11.1% from $989,511 last February.

On a monthly basis, prices were down in ten regions, but prices in Hawke’s Bay dropped the most, with a 9.6% fall to an average of $738,819.

In Auckland and Wellington, prices were down 1.1% and 1.0% from January to $1.09 million and $860,677 in February. But they had dropped by 12.9% and 14.2% annually.

Williams said that people often thought of the property market as a game to win or lose, but the thinking needed to be reframed.

‘Whether you are trying to get to that first rung on the ladder, looking for your forever home, or considering property as an investment, it is a decision to make based on your circumstances."

“It is only possible to spot price peaks and troughs when we look backwards.”

While house prices had now been falling for over a year, a recent Stuff NowNext survey showed that many people thought the downward trajectory would continue into next year.