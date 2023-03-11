Is this the time to score a house? This teen buyer says yes

Jordan Thomas, 20, bought his first home when he was 19.

Jordan Thomas bought his first home three weeks before he turned 20.

The Hamilton first home buyer has missed out on partying or flatting with friends and works up to 100 hours a week to get there.

But he’s betting on the current dip in the market being the best time to get on the housing ladder after years of spiralling prices.

While real estate agents are backing his move, saying there are signs of increasing sales after last year’s sudden halt, one leading economist says while prices have dropped they could go lower yet and the cost of servicing a mortgage has never been higher.

Thomas paid $650,000 for his weatherboard Melville home, rustling up a little short of $100,000 as a deposit and borrowing the balance from Kiwibank at 6.49% interest.

The 20-year-old’s weekly income on average is around $2500 from working as a machinery operator on a dairy farm.

The dedicated saver squirrelled away 90% of his income towards his deposit, he said, while withdrawing Kiwi Saver funds also helped.

“I guess I was lucky, because I was still living at home, not having to pay a lot towards rent, coming home to dinner, not out flatting, not partying, just focused on savings.”

His priority was to secure a home when the prices are “not low, but reasonable”.

“Real estate agents reckon in three years time the prices will be high again, everyone is saying it is a good time to get in,” said Thomas.

He was proud to fulfil his high school dream.

“All I ever wanted was to buy a house”, and now he was back at work, sometimes working up to 100 hours a week to pay off the mortgage.

Falling prices were behind Thomas’ decision. In Waikato, the average house price fell nearly 6% in January compared to January 2022. For Hamilton, it was an 8% fall and in Waipā 1.8%.

Only Taupo was still rising with a 10% increase in median house price in the tourist town.

Supplied/Waikato Times Mark Keesom, director of Hamilton and Cambridge Ray White, is seeing a demand from first home buyers ramping up since February this year.

Thomas also had more houses to choose from, with the number of sales in Waikato down by a third – 32.3% and 37.6% compared to January and December last year respectively.

Mark Keesom, director of Hamilton and Cambridge Ray White, was seeing demand from first home buyers ramping up since February.

“The worst of it was September and October last year, and we have started to get better since then.

“I’d say spring shoots are on the horizon, if not already happening.

“I think it is perfect time for first home buyers to buy when the market is at the bottom. When everyone always says “wish I had bought the house three months ago”, now’s the time to be purchasing a house.”

“No one knows if the market is going to go up until it starts to go up.”

But, with interest rates rising as the Reserve Bank frantically tries to hose down inflation, servicing a mortgage on a slightly cheaper house could still be a big barrier.

Infometrics figures show in Waikato in December 2022, mortgage repayments on a newly purchased house would take 56% of average household incomes – the largest proportion going back to 2005.

In December 2019, the figure was 33%, and at its lowest in September 2012, it was 25%.

Affordability had improved based on household income for the region. In December last year it cost 7.9 times the wage to buy the average house.

At its peak, in December 2021, Waikato houses were worth 8.9 times the average household income.

Supplied/Supplied Brad Olsen, CEO and Principal Economist at Infometrics, says the housing market has not touched the bottom yet, more price fall likely.

But economist Brad Olsen said houses were simply much more expensive to buy now, despite the fall in prices, Olsen said.

“Despite the fact that house prices have come down, given how rapidly the interest rates have increased, it is now increasingly expensive if you are buying a home in Waikato region.

“If you magically had eight times your income stashed around, you can buy it outright, but no one does that. Everyone buys a house on mortgage.

Olsen also wasn’t certain new buyers had picked the bottom of the market.

“I reckon we will see a further decline in the house prices across the country until mortgage rates stop increasing.”

The next biggest hurdle for first home buyers was bank test servicing rates, where lenders ensure borrowers can pay if interest rates rise, Olsen said.

“Around the end of last year, many young people were trying to figure out whether they went to the bank or got pre-approval, given those bank test rates were rising. One of the major banks had 9.5%.

“A lot of people knew the writing was on the wall, and they might not get pre-approval for mortgage going forward.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Real estate agent Yvenna Yue believes there is a hesitancy in the housing market, but reckons it is a good time for first home buyers to get in.

Harcourts real estate agent Yvenna Yue reflected there was a hesitancy in the market due to lack of access to funds, “in terms of service ability”.

Yue said buyers needed to change expectations on what their first home was going to look like.

However, it was still a good time for first home buyers, thanks to the absence of competitive investors.

“We would have Auckland investors come down to buy houses. But they don't really exist any more.

“First home buyers, they still got preference with newly builts and there’s obviously perks in buying that.