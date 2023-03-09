House prices remain nearly 25% higher than pre-pandemic

House prices in Wellington are down 20%, which has led to it overtaking Christchurch as the country's most affordable main centre to buy a house in, CoreLogic says.

House prices nationwide have plummeted over the last year, but they are still 24.5% higher than they were when Covid first hit the country, Quotable Value (QV) says.

The property data company's latest figures are out, and they show the national average price was down by 12.6% to $920,366 in February, from $1.05 million at the same time last year.

It also fell by 2.7% over the last three months, and that suggested the pace of decline had picked up, as in January the quarterly price fall was 1.7%, and in December it was 1.2%.

But QV national spokesperson Simon Petersen said prices remained a long way from pre-Covid levels, even after more than a year of very significant reductions across the motu.

In February 2020, the national average price was $722,475, which was $197,891 below the current national average.

“If prices continue to fall at their current rate, it could still take up to two more years to hit their pre-pandemic level nationally. That’s a pretty big ‘if’, with the market expected to stabilise before then.”

The same was true on a more localised, regional level, with the Wellington region a good example, he said.

LOWE & Co House prices in the Wellington region are still 14.7% higher than they were in February 2020.

Wellington was the main centre hit the hardest by the market’s downturn, and its average price was down 21% annually to $854,092 in February.

“That figure is still $109,609, or 14.7% higher than when the pandemic began, and in Auckland and Christchurch the pre-pandemic difference in dollar terms is still upwards of $200,000.”

In the Auckland region, the average price had fallen 15.3% over the last year, to $1.28m in February, but that was up 19.3% on February 2020.

Christchurch prices had declined less, with the region’s average down 6.7% annually to $745,905 in February, and it remained 45.3% up on pre-pandemic levels.

Petersen said if the market’s correction continued unabated, there was still some way to go before prices returned to the level of three years ago.

Whether that happened remained to be seen in the longer term, he said.

“But the Reserve Bank’s latest increase to the Official Cash Rate will see the market maintain its current downward trajectory for the time being.”

Rising interest rates and credit constraints continued to have a tight strangle-hold on the market, as they have had for more than a year now, he said.

Supplied/Supplied The findings of the QV House Price Index over the three months to the end of February.

“Many prospective home buyers are either unable or unwilling to purchase property while the cost of servicing a home loan is so high. Others are waiting to see when the market will bottom out, and that hasn’t happened yet.”

House prices had been falling for over a year, and many people thought the downward trajectory would continue into next year, a recent Stuff NowNext survey showed.

But ANZ economists recently said the market is about two thirds of the way through their forecast for a 22% price decline, while Westpac expected further price declines of around another 7% over the rest of this year before the market bottomed out.

QV’s figures showed the biggest price falls over the three months to February 28 were in Rotorua, down 5.5% to an average of $643,044; Auckland, down 4%; and Palmerston North, down 3.9% to $632,263.

Wellington, down 3.4%, and Hastings, down 3.1% to $781,589 also had quarterly declines of over 3%.

Every main centre had a quarterly fall in prices, although the declines in the South Island were more moderate than in the North Island.

Queenstown, a market which had previously defied the downturn, recorded its second consecutive quarterly fall. Prices were down 1.8% to $1.67m in February.