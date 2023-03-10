House sells for $650k under RV, but buyer beware: 'Everything needs to be done to it'

39 Nikau Road, Point Howard, Lower Hutt: It has million dollar views, but no longer a million dollar price tag.

It was once a comfortable family home with million-dollar views over the water to Matiu/Somes Island and, on a good day, across to Wellington city.

But this two-bedroom Point Howard home, which had an RV of $1.09m, sold at auction on Thursday for just $350,000.

Listing agent Shane Brockelbank​, of Professionals Lower Hutt, says while the price is far below the norm for sales in the upmarket Lower Hutt suburb, it reflects the condition of the 1970s-built property.

“The gentleman owner had lived in the property for 50 years and although he had loved the views and the location, he’d let the house get a bit away from him,” says Brockelbank. “He died and his family sold the house.”

READ MORE:

* Derelict 160-year-old house had been empty for 40 years when they found it. Look at it now

* I worked up to 70 hours a week to get out of debt and buy a house: 'I learned the hard way'

* 21 and homeowners? No problem for these high school sweethearts



The two-bathroom, two-garage home, on the eastern side of Wellington Harbour, is set down a tree-lined 779m² section on Nikau Road. It boasts three living areas and a large mezzanine level. The main bedroom has its own private living room and deck, all with stunning views.

Brockelbank estimated the 170m² home needed around half to three-quarters of a million put into it to return it to its former glory.

The Professionals/Supplied It was not possible to run open homes during the house’s marketing.

“Everything needs to be done to it. It was in such a condition that we weren’t able to have open homes because of health and safety concerns.”

While around 10 parties showed an interest in the house, most were keen on rebuilding, rather than demolishing it.

“Some wanted to do it up and flick it on, but the successful bidder is coming back from overseas and wants to rebuild it as a family home.”

STUFF Upper Hutt couple take ex-state house from drab to Scandi-inspired fab.

The Professionals/Supplied The home has three living areas and a large mezzanine level.

When Brockelbank first appraised the property, he thought the price might have been a bit higher than what it finally fetched at auction.

“But then with the flooding up north, people may have thought again about building on a hillside or living next to the ocean, so that may have had an impact on the price.”

On the same day he sold this property, Brockelbank also sold one further down the road in Eastbourne for $1.7 million, slighter higher than it’s RV of $1.65 million.

“That’s more reflective of the price in this area,” he said.

The Professionals/Supplied The home has plenty of living space.

The Professionals/Supplied There’s nothing wrong with the view across the water.