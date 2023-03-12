Off-grid Swanson home finds 'perfect buyer' and sells way above RV

A slice of rural life near the city - Jessie Chalmers and Andrew Duncan are listing their architectural off-grid home in Auckland.

The Swanson family selling up to go and live in a hut in Cromwell have sold their off-grid lifestyle property under the hammer.

The 271m² house, on 1.76ha, sold last week for $2.22 million, which is $195,000 above the RV.

Listing agent Celia Challis of Harcourts Titirangi says it’s rare to sell a property above the RV today, but this was a sought-after lifestyle property. “The owners were rapt, and so were the buyers, who are a couple not yet retired. They are very green-focused and are a perfect fit for the property. They will continue to work on the garden and orchard.”

The sale means Jessie Chalmers, Andrew Duncan and their three sons, Kea, 8, Kahu, 5, and Sol, 23 months can start planning a moving date – they were hoping to be settled in Cromwell before their baby arrives in April – their fourth son.

READ MORE:

* Best house, worst street is not a bad thing anymore

* Kitchen of the Week: Derelict garage transformed with studio conversion

* Renovated Chapman-Taylor Arts & Crafts house like something from a fairytale



They are swapping one lifestyle block for a much larger one, currently leased for merino sheep grazing.

Abigail Dougherty/Stufff Andrew Duncan, Jessie Chalmers and Kea, 8, Kahu, 5 and Sol 23 months, are swapping a charmed life with an off-grid house in semi-rural Swanson for a couple of huts on a merino farm in Cromwell.

“We’re going there for adventure,” Andrew Duncan told Stuff. “There are a couple of huts on the property, which we may be able to join up to make a temporary home. It’s pretty rugged, but it will be good for the boys to experience a different way of living. Not everyone gets to live in a house like this one here.”

The couple have been homeschooling their children at the Swanson house. The children enjoy roaming free, building tree huts, collecting eggs, and careering down the long driveway.

The house is completely off-grid – a decision partly prompted by the cost of running a power cable from the road to the house. But the couple also liked the idea of being completely independent of the national grid, saying there are six to eight power outages a year in Swanson, and more in the “loop” that services the street and Bethells Beach.

Harcourts The front of the house resembles a whare, providing shelter while opening up to the sun and views.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kahu (left) and Kea have woodworking tools in their tree house.

“Resilience is a good thing, and it’s simpler to be off-grid,” Duncan says. “We worked out that it would take nine to 11 years to pay for itself, and that includes the cost of borrowing to fund it. And at the end you own the asset, and you’re disconnected from any rising energy costs.”

They have a huge bank of solar panels on the roof, which is “the perfect pitch” to maximise the sun’s heat. Power is stored in batteries, but there is a generator should they ever run out.

Sustainability initiatives don’t end there. The couple say the house has high-performance glazing and insulation that’s triple the standard. The layout maximises the sun’s heat in winter, when the polished concrete floor soaks up the sun’s heat by day to release it at night. In summer, a large covered deck keeps the hot afternoon sun at bay.

Two tanks store rainwater, ensuring the family never runs out.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jessie Chalmers, pictured with Sol, is expecting the couple's fourth son in April - the family plans to moved south before then.

Harcourts Polished concrete floors provide passive heat on sunny days in winter.