This Auckland villa may have been 'absolutely nothing special' when built, but look at it now

This villa in Onehunga, Auckland, was moved across town from its original home in Kingsland.

Villas may have been the “group builder houses of their era” – according to a heritage architect – but Kiwis have an abiding love affair with the Victorian architectural style, and this example in Onehunga is a beauty.

The three-bedroom, one bathroom home at 48B Cameron Street is a fully-renovated 111m² house on a 371m² section. It was moved south across town from where it was first built in Kingsland.

The single-bay villa, with the characteristic high stud, wide hallway, and sash windows, was built in about 1910 (records are not clear) and moved to Onehunga in 2001, with then owners paying $270,000 for it. It was no doubt in a rather less beautiful state, with its return-to-glory reflected in its current RV of $1.625 million.

The house is for sale via “price by negotiation”.

Listing agent Marina Greatbatch​, of Sotheby’s International Realty, says it’s a beautiful home, relocated with its “sister home” right next door.

“It has lots of charm, a clawfoot bath, new wide oak floorboards, a gracious feeling,” she says.

Greatbatch says villas are popular for their history and character. “People love the feeling of a lovely wide hallway, beautiful joinery, the high studs give a feeling of space.”

supplied The double-hung sash windows are typical of the era, as is the fireplace.

Heritage architect Lloyd Macomber, director of Salmond Reed Architects, says “there was absolutely nothing special about” villas in their heyday pre-WWI. “It was just the house of the day, like a GJ Gardner or Signature home now,” he says, “They were the group builders house of the era.”

Siting for sun wasn’t a consideration at all, Macomber says. “They were placed in an efficient and economical way, in an orderly fashion, side-by-side and at a regular distance off the street,” he says.

Macomber says Kiwis love villas for two reasons: “There’s the decoration: They can be ornate, pleasing to the eye. The other thing that makes them popular is the warm glow, fuzzy feeling of nostalgia in retaining something that’s old.”

supplied A traditional “lean-to” at the rear of the property has been converted into open-plan kitchen and living.

Current owners Ingrid Fa'alogo, her husband and son, have lived in the Onehunga home for six years.

Fa’alogo says they’ve loved its aesthetic features, including the high stud, double-hung 3m-high windows (living room), original skirtings, doors, fireplace, clawfoot bath, and wide hallway with double arches.

“I treasure learning about the history of Aotearoa and have consequently loved learning about our bay villa,” she says.

She says the fact it was relocated 22 years ago appealed to her family “because the foundations, floor and ceiling insulation, electrical wiring, town gas, and Infinity hot water system were all planned and installed at the time of relocation”.

Supplied The wide hallway is characteristic of a villa. Onehunga house

“We will dearly miss our villa as it is today, and are hoping to find somewhere else that we can be equally as proud of calling our home.”

Macomber says there are many good examples around Auckland of villas that have been well modernised, with an understanding of the formality of villas.

“They’re not museum pieces. They’re meant to be lived in. You want to be able to modernise and change things. The trick there is how tastefully and well it can be done with attention to the right details.”

Features of this home that Fa’alogo believes will appeal to buyers are:

White blinds in bedrooms, living room and kitchen

Landscaping: “We had custom-made four 2m planter boxes,” she says, “made to nurture Ficus tuffi trees that now grow as a natural screen on our private north-west facing deck”

Front door with blue-and-white stained-glass detailing

Kauri floors, covered with white oak “to suit the neutral paint colours and further draw attention to the high ceilings”

Modern bathroom with clawfoot bath giving a mix of modern and old

Strong native wood exterior including features such as the finial that adds to the height of the villa

Supplied In its day, the home would not have been open-plan.

Is it a villa?

Lloyd Macomber says villas typically feature:

Weatherboard cladding

Double hung windows

A formal arrangement of parlour and main living room at the front

A central hallway

A “more or less” square floor plan

Central front door

Lean-to out the back