By the numbers: Here's the low-down on the post-cyclone housing market

House prices in Wellington are down 20%, which has led to it overtaking Christchurch as the country's most affordable main centre to buy a house in, CoreLogic says.

House price falls and economic headwinds have buffeted the housing market for the last year, but Cyclone Gabrielle delivered it another blow in February.

There was some hope a lift in sales in January might translate to a stabilisation of the market in February, a traditionally strong month for real estate.

But the Real Estate Institute just released its latest housing market figures, and it said they reflected the widespread devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the institute’s latest figures, and what they tell us about the market.

READ MORE:

* Top-end suburbs see house prices fall by $300,000 or more

* House prices remain nearly 25% higher than pre-pandemic

* Barfoot & Thompson reports Auckland sales slump after floods, cyclone



-16.2%

That was how far house prices nationwide had fallen from the market peak in November 2021, according to the institute’s latest house price index.

The index, which measures the changing value of residential property nationwide, also had prices nationally down 14.2% in February, compared to the same time last year.

Wellington and Auckland have had the biggest price falls since the downturn began, and they were now down by 22.9% and 21.6% from their respective market peaks.

Prices in every region were down on their peaks, and by over 5% annually.

Kathryn George/Stuff House prices nationwide are now down 16.2% from the market peak in late 2021.

$762,000

The ongoing price falls meant the national median price fell to $762,000 in February. That was an annual decline of 13.9% from $885,000 last February.

While median prices were down annually in all regions, except Marlborough (up 4.5% to $685,000), in most regions prices increased from January.

In Auckland, the median price rose 7.0% to $1.0 million in February, from $940,000 in January. The increase put it back above the $1m mark, but it was still down 15.2% annually from $1.19m.

The Wellington region’s median fell 20.6% annually to $790,000 in February, from $995,000 last year, and Christchurch’s median was down 7.5% to $675,000 from $730,000.

3964

Sales nationwide were down 31.1% annually to 3964 in February, from 5750 at the same time last year, but that was a 40.4% increase from 2759 last month.

In Auckland and Wellington, sales were down by 41.4% and by 17.0% respectively.

Every region, except Tasman, recorded an annual decline in sales, but sales in every region were up on January.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said the seasonally adjusted figures showed all regions, except Taranaki and Tasman, had smaller monthly increases than would usually be expected at this time of year.

“In other words, even though the sales count change from January to February looks significant, we would typically expect greater increases based on what has been observed historically.”

REINZ/Supplied Real Estate Institute chief executive officer Jen Baird says the impact of the weather events shows in sales figures.

36.9%

The impact of extreme and devastating weather over the start of 2023 was showing in the figures with listings, as well as sales, significantly down in affected areas, she said.

Auckland’s listings were down 36.9% annually to 2755 in February, from 4365 last year, while Tairāwhiti Gisborne’s were down 54.4% to 31 from 68.

“We may continue to see this for some time in parts of Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.”

On a national basis, new listings were down 29.5% to 8143 in February, from 11,545 listings last year.

29,083

But although new listings were down, inventory levels overall now showed a return to standard levels after a few years at historically low levels, Baird said.

“When we look at the trend over a ten-year period, we can definitely see the return to normal stock levels, and there is plenty of choice for buyers in the market today.”

At the end of February, the total number of properties for sale nationwide was 29,083, a 25% annual increase.

60

Properties continued to take much longer to sell than they did at the height of the market.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Properties took 18 days longer to sell in February than they did at the same time last year.

It took a median of 60 days for a property to sell in February, 18 days more than at the same time last year, and six days more than in January.

Kiwibank economists have said the long-run average was 39 days, while Trade Me figures had the average listing time on site at 31 days in mid 2021.

Baird said rising interest rates, increased cost of living and inability to secure finance were still having an impact on buyers.

“But agents are telling of returned activity at open homes in areas that were not as impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.”