Here are the best house buys in New Zealand's top-end suburbs

The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

Huge house price falls in many suburbs around the country have opened up opportunities for buyers in some sought-after areas.

CoreLogic’s latest mapping the market figures were released last week, and they showed that the downturn has hit some prestigious suburbs hard.

The property research company’s chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said ten suburbs recorded an annual price declines of $300,000 or more in the year to March 1, and most of them would be classed as top-end.

They included Seatoun, Southgate and Karaka Bays in Wellington, and Westmere, Saint Marys Bay, and Ōrākei in Auckland.

More expensive suburbs tended to have the bigger falls on a dollar basis because they had higher prices to start with, he said.

“It is the percentage falls which are more interesting to economists, and suburbs at both ends of the market have had their prices drop significantly on that basis.”

“Median prices might give an idea of a suburb, but they don’t represent all the properties in a suburb, and people buy individual properties.”

That suggested that within the suburbs with big dollar and percentage price falls, there was likely to be some bargains up for sale.

Stuff Some suburbs have had median prices falls of over $300,000.

So we took a look at the suburbs with the biggest falls in Wellington and Auckland, and identified some of the “best buys” in them, based on current listings with asking prices on Realestate.co.nz.

Wellington

Seatoun is the Wellington region’s most expensive suburb with a median price of $1,747,900, and in CoreLogic’s figures it was also the suburb that had the biggest dollar decline in the country.

Its median price dropped by $389,800, or 18.1%, from $2,137,700 at the same time last year.

On March 17, there were just 12 properties listed for sale in Seatoun, and about half were listed with an asking price.

Google streetview/Supplied This Seatoun house is on the market for well below the suburb’s median price.

One was a three-bedroom house on Breaker Bay Road. Built in the 1950s, it was on a 1007m2 section across the road from the beach, and had a double-garage, a workshop, and sea views.

It was listed for enquiries over $995,000. That price was well below the suburb's current median price, and the property’s RV of $1,630,000.

Another of the suburb’s priced listings was a renovated three-bedroom house on Khyber Road, which had harbour views, a 1482 sqm section, and two car parks. It was going for enquiries over $1,395,000.

Recent sales nearby included a two-bedroom house on Marine Parade that sold for $930,000, and a three-bedroom house on Dundas Street which went for $1,540,000.

The Porirua suburb of Plimmerton had the second-biggest dollar decline, and it also had the biggest percentage decline in the country.

Its median price fell by $359,950, or 27.7%, to $939,250, from $1,299,200 at the same time last year.

Plimmerton had 12 properties listed for sale, about half of which had asking prices.

A four-bedroom house on Sunset Parade was representative. It was a 1970s house with a sleepout, a garage, and a 499m2 section. It had sea views and was opposite the beach.

Google streetview/Supplied A Plimmerton home is on the market for $995,000.

It was listed for enquiries over $995,000. While that was just above the suburb’s current median price and its RV of $970,000, it was down on last year’s suburb median. It was last sold in 1986 for $83,000.

The priced listings also included a three-bedroom house on a 2817m2 section on Corlett Road, which was going for enquiries over $895,000, and two bare sections priced at $499,000 and $579,000.

Some recent sales close by were a three-bedroom house on Moana Road that sold for $800,000, and a four-bedroom house on The Track which went for $705,000.

Auckland

In Auckland, it was the sought-after suburb of Westmere that had the biggest dollar fall. Its median price was down $324,950, or 11.1%, to $2,606,450. Last year it was $2,931,400.

Google streetview/Supplied This Westmere property was last sold for $219,000 in 2003.

There were 21 Westmere properties listed for sale on Realestate.co.nz on March 17, but many did not have asking prices on them.

One listing which did was a three-bedroom house in Wellpark Ave. It was a modernised 1920s bungalow with a double garage, a standalone garden studio, and a pool and hot tub.

With an asking price of $2,495,000, it was on the market for less than the suburb’s current median value, and for under its RV of $2,875,000. But it was bought in 2003 for $219,000.

Some other options were the apartments in a boutique block, The Garnet, which was under development. It had two-bedroom apartments going for enquiries over $1,875,000.

A recent sale nearby was a three-bedroom house in West View Road that sold for $1.8 million, but several other properties went for over $3m.

Google streetview/Supplied A Clover Park house is listed for $779,000, which is below the suburb’s median price.

The South Auckland suburb of Clover Park had the biggest percentage decline in Auckland. With a drop of 16.6%, or $163,000, its median price fell to $823,100, from $986,700 last year.

Twenty-one properties in Clover Park were listed for sale, and many ads featured asking prices.

One example was a three-bedroom house on Chamade Place. Dating from the 1970s, it was on a 714m2 section, and had two sheds, and a garage.

With an asking price of $779,000, it was going for less than the suburb’s current median price, and for below its RV $830,000. It was last sold in 1991 for $96,000.

A three-bedroom house on a cross-lease in Mataura Place was on the market for $770,000, while another option was a three-bedroom house on a 600m2 section which was listed for $980,000.

Some recent sales close by were a three-bedroom house on Ultima Place that sold for $900,000, and a three-bedroom on Diorella Drive that went for $870,000.