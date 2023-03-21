Here's what New Zealand's median house price can buy around the world

House prices in Wellington are down 20%, which has led to it overtaking Christchurch as the country's most affordable main centre to buy a house in, CoreLogic says.

New Zealand’s housing market downturn has been steep, but the price correction might cause people to think twice before looking overseas for cheaper options.

While market downturns have hit other countries too, New Zealand has plummeted down the ranks in international property consultancy Knight Frank’s global house price index .

Back in June 2021, the country’s escalating price growth put it at number two in the rankings, but in the most recent index it was at number 52.

In contrast, Australia was at number 42, Canada was at 34, the United Kingdom was at 23, and the United States was at 21.

READ MORE:

* Falling house prices cause more optimism than concern

* What you can really buy in the few Auckland suburbs which are still priced under $1m

* New Zealand's runaway housing market not unique globally



In New Zealand, prices nationwide were now down 16.2% from the late 2021 market peak, and that left the national median at $762,000 in February, according to the latest Real Estate Institute figures.

So we took that $762,000, and looked at what it could buy you in some markets that New Zealanders’ often look to.

Prices across the Tasman have also declined steeply, but in the wider Sydney region NZ$762,200 (A$705,757) was most likely to secure an apartment.

Searches on Realestate.com.au and Domain.com.au showed the majority of properties for sale in that price bracket were apartments, although there were units, townhouses and some houses on the market.

Google streetview A home in a Sydney duplex is for sale for A$699,950 to $749,950

But the houses available were in the outer areas of Sydney, rather than in more central locations.

One example was a two-storey, three-bedroom home in a duplex in Hinchinbrook, which is about 35km from Sydney’s CBD. It had a carport and a garden, and was listed for A$699,950 to $749,950.

The situation was similar in Melbourne, although there were more new build house and land packages listed.

Google streetview This Melbourne house 15km from the CBD is listed for A$590,000 to $640,000.

Many of the houses available were in outer areas. A single-storey, four-bedroom house in Kealba, 15km from the CBD, was representative. It had a garden, and a garage, and was going for A$590,000 to $640,000.

In Brisbane, there were more houses for sale in the New Zealand median price range, including houses in areas closer to the central city area, and bigger houses with more features.

Google streetview Brisbane has bigger houses for prices close to New Zealand’s median price.

A two-storey, three-bedroom house in Bracken Ridge was an example. It was about 18km from the CBD, but it was on a 601m² section, and had a pool, a double garage and a double carport. It was listed for offers over A$650,000.

None of the prices cited include stamp duty, which was charged on sales in all Australian states, and could be a significant extra cost for buyers.

Vancouver and London have housing markets which are often compared to Auckland’s.

Both cities also featured in the least affordable rankings, and following the initial Covid lockdowns had big price surges before their markets started to turn last year.

Google streetview An apartment in this Vancouver block is on the market for C$656,996.

In Vancouver, most of the properties available in the NZ$762,000 (C$656,996) price range were one and two-bedroom apartments, a search of Realtor.ca showed.

One example was a two-bedroom corner apartment unit with two car parks and a large patio space in Burnaby, about 13km from downtown Vancouver. It was listed for C$639,888.

Google streetview An apartment in this London development is going for a price similar to New Zealand’s median.

In London, it was largely apartments that were available for the NZ$762,000 (£391,795) price tag, but there was the odd terraced, or semi-detached house in the range.

A first-floor two-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury apartment in Kings Park in East London was representative. It was on the market for £400,000 to £425,000.