Trade Me property prices have biggest annual fall on record

The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

Homeowners putting their properties up for sale on Trade Me are asking $88,300 less than they were at this time last year.

Prices continued to fall around most of the country last month, with the steepest drops in Wellington and Auckland, according to the website’s latest property price index.

The national average asking price was down to $870,550 in February, from $958,850 at the same time last year.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said that was an annual drop of 9.2%, or $88,300, which was the largest on record, and demonstrated how the market had changed.

In March, it would be 12 months since the national average price reached its all-time high of $971,450, he said.

“Prior to that, it reached a new record for 18 months in a row, which is almost unthinkable given where the market is now.”

There had now been year-on-year drops in the national average price for four months in a row, and asking prices had trended down since last November, he said.

On a regional basis, the steepest annual drops were in Wellington and Auckland where prices were down 12.2% and 11.7% to averages of $860,800 and $1.09 million respectively.

In February last year, Wellington’s average was $980,550 and Auckland’s was $1.24m.

Lloyd said each region had recorded year-on-year downturns for six consecutive months, and their current average asking prices were the lowest since mid 2021.

“These two regions really led the pack but what we are now seeing is price drops spreading around the country.”

Bay of Plenty had the third-biggest annual fall in prices, with a 9.1% drop to an average of $910,850.

But Hawke’s Bay and Manawatū/Whanganui were not far behind, down 8.5% to $773,400 and 7.9% to $597,200, and prices were down in most other regions.

There were some exceptions, with prices in the West Coast and Otago up 5.4% and 3.9% to averages of $446,600 and $862,000.

Meanwhile, supply nationwide was up 13% in February when compared with the same time last year, and it was also up in most regions.

Nelson/Tasman had the biggest increase, with supply up 61%, while Wellington and Gisborne were the exceptions to the trend with supply drops of 7% and 4%.

Lloyd said flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle had not impacted on supply in Hawkes’ Bay in February, although that might change as the full extent of the damage and its wider implications became clearer.

While supply increased, demand nationwide fell 13% year-on-year, and it was also down in every region.

The largest drops in demand were in the flood and cyclone impacted regions of Gisborne, Northland, Hawkes’ Bay, and Waikato, which were down 36%, 33%, 28%, and 19% respectively.

Uncertainty about what was in store for the rest of the year was likely to be holding buyers back, Lloyd said.

“With supply still sky-high and demand tailing off, it’s not surprising that prices are on the decline as the market remains cool.”

The Real Estate Institute’s latest figures, which were released on Tuesday, also showed prices continued to fall in February, while the amount of properties for sale increased.

But, despite a lengthy period of falling prices, they were still higher than they were when Covid first hit the country, according to Quotable Value.