One-of-a-kind character Kāpiti country estate is a jaw-dropper

Camelot on the Kāpiti Coast - reclaimed materials define the essence of this country estate on King Arthur Drive.

Every so often a property listing catches our attention for being something truly out of the ordinary, and this country estate in Otaihanga on the Kāpiti Coast is a good example.

Olivestone, a meticulously manicured 1.7ha estate, has been in the same family since the house was built two decades ago, so this is the first time it has come onto the market.

Built from hand-selected Ōtaki river stone, cedar, and huge reclaimed jarrah and Oregon beams and columns, the house on King Arthur Drive is like something out of Camelot. But Ellie Tzimas of Bayleys Kāpiti, who holds the listing with Hannah Mackley, says the photos, although lovely, barely do it justice.

Bayleys Otaki river stone features on this country house that appears like something from a fairytale. The estate, known as Olivestone, has been listed for the first time.

“It’s ridiculous,” she says. “There’s something about being in there that’s just magical. I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s what gives it an extraordinary essence.”

READ MORE:

* Renovated Chapman-Taylor Arts & Crafts house like something from a fairytale

* 'Fear of being poor' motivates property investor who's bought and sold 100 homes

* Blockies Stacy and Adam raising blind dog in their Orewa Block house



Tzimas does suggest the historical associations from the rustic, reclaimed timbers are a big part of the story. The recycled timber flooring comes from several different places. The jarrah is from Wellington Wharf; the Oregon is from the East Coast, and the flooring is a mix of matai and rimu from the Evans Bay Patent slip. The kitchen benchtop is matai from an old bridge.

BAYLEYS River stone also features inside the house, along with recycled timbers.

The owner’s extensive art collection is also a huge part of the home’s character – there are large, bold paintings throughout the open-plan entry, hallway and living space. And the small-paned windows, exposed beam and corrugated iron ceilings that follow the roof gable all reinforce the sense of a cottage.

Not that the house is small, at 305m². It has three bedrooms and three ensuite bathrooms, and there is a separate pool house with four bunk beds.

In keeping with the size of the house, the kitchen is large, with the matai benchtops wrapping partway around four sides. There’s also a kahikatea timber butcher’s block at one end of the bench.

BAYLEYS Large artworks line both sides of the entry hall.

French doors throughout the house open it up to the outdoors, where special features include several alfresco entertaining areas, including a large terrace with reflection pool, and the saltwater lap pool with poolhouse.

There are extensive country views, and olive trees, which give the estate its name.

Tzimas says the owner is selling to head down country, and the property at 101 King Arthur Drive, Otaihanga has been listed for sale by tender, with a closing date of April 20, 2023. She is hesitant to give any price indication, preferring to let the market determine the value.

BAYLEYS Reclaimed jarrah and Oregon timberbeams and columns are key structural features of the interior.

BAYLEYS The formal dining table is positioned in line with French doors opening to the terrace.

BAYLEYS There are country views from every room in the house.

BAYLEYS The beautiful timber benchtops are matai reclaimed from an old bridge.

BAYLEYS The owner's love of colour is much in evidence.

BAYLEYS The owner has decorated the guests rooms extravagantly.

BAYLEYS Sunrises and sunsets are captured in all their glory.

BAYLEYS/Stuff The saltwater lap pool comes with a pool house.

BAYLEYS/Stuff Four bunk beds in the pool house provide additional accommodation.