Five things you can do to protect yourself when buying a new build

Tough times in the construction industry make buying a new build home more risky, but there are actions a buyer can take to help protect themselves if something goes wrong.

As the housing market downturn has deepened, the number of tales of construction companies and developers getting into strife has increased.

With every development that goes under, there are buyers who are financially hurt.

Even if a development was delayed, rather than terminated, buyers could be left with funding issues if their pre-approval ran out, and they were unable to renew it.

But there are incentives which made new builds an attractive option. These include lower deposit requirements and access to bigger First Home Grants for first-home buyers, and exemptions from interest deductibility rules for investors.

So if you are thinking of buying a new build, here’s what you can do to safeguard yourself.

Do your homework

Consumer NZ investigative team leader Rebecca Styles said the degree of protection depended on how much preparatory work was done, and how well it was done.

“It sounds straightforward, but it is not. Buyers need to do comprehensive due diligence, they need to get a good lawyer, and they need to be very careful who they choose as their developer or builder.”

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff There are incentives to encourage people to buy a new build, but there are risks.

It meant buyers had to do their homework on not just the property, and the deal being offered, but on the developer.

Harcourts Property Ventures director Mark Honeybone, who specialised in new builds, said a development or building company’s record should be scrutinised closely.

“Look at their reputation, and their history, and that of their directors, find out what their previous completed builds are like, and try to do some digging on their finances to find out where they got their funding from.

“Don’t just take someone’s word for it, and if you feel nervous about the developer after doing your research, trust your instincts.”

It was often worth it to go for the big, reputable brands, particularly with standalone homes, he said.

“A big company might be a bit dearer than a small outfit, but you will make your money back in terms of finishing to timeframes as they are not likely to face the same delays and pressures.”

Get good legal advice

Most buyers would talk to a lawyer, but consulting a lawyer who was well-versed in the relevant areas of the law could make all the difference.

Property law specialist Kristine King, from DK Law, said new builds encompassed newly built homes, off-the-plan builds, and full build contacts, and the advice for each option was different, and should be tailored to it.

With a newly built home, buyers should get a building inspection no matter how sparkly and new it was, as problems were more common than most realised, for example.

When purchasing off-the-plan, buyers should get a pre-settlement inspection clause in the sales and purchase agreement, and an agreement from the developer to remedy any defects before settlement, she said.

Supplied Buyers should do a good review of the contract with their lawyer, property lawyer Kristine King says.

“With a full build purchase, a buyer needs to do a good review of the build contract - which must be in writing - with their lawyer, because it is very detailed.

“They need to understand what they are buying, what will happen, the terminology involved, such as ‘final pay on practical completion’, and what it means. Their lawyer can educate them, and help them negotiate.”

Having a sunset clause in the contract was critical, but it had to be one that protected the buyer, not just the developer, she said.

“There are some provisions in the Resource Management Act, which come into play. One provides the purchaser with a 14-day cooling-off period after entering into the agreement.

“The other gives the buyer the right to rescind the agreement if after two years after the date of granting of the resource consent or one year after the date of the agreement, whichever is later, the developer has not made ‘reasonable progress’ on the build.”

“Reasonable progress” required more than just the issuing of a title, and was designed to prevent developers not doing anything for years, and holding the buyer to ransom, King said.

Negotiate on finance terms

When negotiating the agreement buyers should ask for their deposit to be held in a solicitor’s account until the build was completed, Mortgages Online director Hamish Patel said.

“We always push for that because it can be risky for buyers if their deposit is not kept safe. Some developers are not keen on that provision, but at the moment most are happy to negotiate.”

Another point to discuss was payment after completion, as developers tended to want settlement five days after the Code of Compliance Certificate was issued, he said.

“That is a bit unreasonable if you have been waiting for two years, and you are suddenly told to pay up a week later. Developers don’t back off on that, and penalties do set in if you don’t pay on time.

Supplied/Supplied There is room for negotiating in the current market, mortgage adviser Hamish Patel says.

“So when negotiating the contract, ask for 10 or 15 days to settle as you need some time to haggle interest rates, and sort things out. Everything is up for bargaining in this market, and these are not unreasonable requests.”

A buyer should make sure that the sunset clause and the time they had to settle was closely linked to the timeline of their pre-approval and its expiry, Patel said.

“There is no need in this market to get a property that might settle in two years when you only have pre-approval for six months. Ideally, final settlement should be before the approval expires.”

Consider a fixed-price contract option

Construction prices had skyrocketed over recent years, and that meant fixed-price building contracts had become more unusual.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Construction costs have skyrocketed in recent years, and pricing is complex.

Signature Homes was one building company that offered a fixed-price home build. The company’s chief executive, Paul Bull said that working with long-standing suppliers, they could forecast tomorrow’s prices well in advance.

It allowed the company to lock in pricing and material orders early, and to work with buyers on that basis to enable certainty in the final settlement price for them, he said.

“We do not go back, and charge more than the fixed price agreed on at the start, because costs have increased during the build.”

The company kept the pricing process as transparent as possible, with the buyer making decisions on inclusions and exclusions on their housing specifications from the start, so they controlled their own price, he said.

“We take the sales process slow, and ensure that all parties really understand what is involved for the build, and the expectations around it.

“Buyers often do not understand the complexity of the process, but they deserve to have confidence in their site, their specifications, and their team, and to have pricing which they have agreed on.”

Invest in a builder guarantee

Styles said that given a new build home was such a large investment, consumer protection was quite limited in this area, and there was room for improvement.

But one thing consumers could do was get a builder’s guarantee if it was possible, she said.

“There are not as many around as you might expect, but if you have a guarantee and insurance in place there is some protection if something goes wrong.”

Master Builders Association chief executive David Kelly said his organisation’s guarantee was the longest-standing in the country, but they had recorded a big uptake in demand for them in recent years.

Supplied Demand for guarantees has increased, Master Builders Association chief executive David Kelly says.

One reason for it was that banks were keen for customers taking out mortgages to have them, he said. Another was that consumers’ acceptance of their value had increased.

The 10-year guarantees, which were only available via registered master builders, included protection for the buyer if the builder became insolvent.

Kelly said traditionally they had been for standalone homes, and while the organisation now offered them for multi-unit homes, a different risk profile meant the insolvency clause did not apply for multi-units.

“Under the Building Act builders have to offer a guarantee to a consumer, but it is then up to the consumer to decide whether they want one. If they do, builders are expected to lodge the application.”

Some building companies, such as Signature Homes and Golden Homes, offered guarantees to fix, or finish, work, while NZ Certified Builders had a 10-year guarantee which was similar to an insurance policy.