Ten essential things to do before you list your home - according to real estate agents

Selling your home isn’t as simple as calling your local real estate agent or popping a few pictures from your phone on Trade Me – at least not if you’re keen on maximising your selling price.

If house buying is a curious blend of rational planning and assessment, and emotional connection, then as a seller, it pays to think in those terms when you're deciding how to present your home to the market.

"There's no ceiling on what an emotional buyer will pay for a property," says Ray White Remuera agent Matt Gibson. "The ideal is to find two or three emotional buyers, and that's where you can really generate that premium price."

The first way to build that emotional connection is to make sure you’ve made the most of your home’s curb appeal.

"At the very least have your garden tidy," says Christchurch agent Debbie Pettigrew of Harcourts Beckenham. "It doesn't have to be a showpiece garden, but not overgrown, not full of weeds. So that very first impression when people come along is: 'Good, they look after this place'."

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A tidy entranceway makes for a good first impression.

Consider power washing walkways to get rid of moss and lichen, and having the house exterior cleaned.

Pruning the trees back from the guttering and windows has a twofold effect of helping the garden look cared for, and letting maximum light into the house.

If your front door is faded and banged up, or the window sills are chipped or peeling, a sand and a coat of fresh paint will transform them.

Ray White/Supplied Ray White Remuera agent Matt Gibson says emotional buyers will pay top dollar.

"People will just drive by if it's looking rough and untidy, or the guttering has got grass growing out of it, or it's sagging,” says Pettigrew. “They equate that to: ‘This is going to cost me money'."

Your next opportunity to win hearts and minds is when they come in the front door: Make sure your home is spotlessly clean and tidy.

Make sure there’s no dust, cobwebs or fly specks on the ceilings. Eliminate odours you might not notice because you live with them, such as pet, or cooking smells. Give the home a good airing, and invest in good quality air fresheners.

Sam Hartnett/NZ House & Garden Your home doesn’t need to be House and Garden ready, like this one is, but it must be spotlessly clean.

If walls and skirtings are scuffed or stained, grab one of the many eraser sponges on the market, such as Eraser Daddy, or Mr Clean eraser pads.

"They're just a couple of bucks but, man, do they make a difference to the appearance of walls,” says Gibson.

Clean your skirting boards, light switches, and hire a carpet cleaner to give the carpets a plush up. Clean the windows, inside and out.

"I would recommend getting a professional cleaner through, if you can afford it," says Wellington Real estate agent Amy Allen of Low and Co.

The upside: a spotlessly clean home. The downside? You’ll have to keep this level of tidiness and cleanliness up for the duration of the sale.

"It's easier for people to be out of the house during marketing, if they're in the lucky position to get to do that. It's obviously easier with open homes and appointments, to keep it tidy."

123rf Get a professional cleaner in to give the home a good going over.

If you can’t be out of the house for the duration, you can perhaps start the packing early.

Allen suggests a general decluttering of your personal knickknacks, as well as excess furniture and art. Pack up or put away all your family pictures, ornaments, toys and personal hygiene products.

You want your home to be a blank slate for potential buyers to imagine themselves in. You can stack those things neatly in the garage.

All the agents recommended staging, as it has a proven effect on the price people are willing to pay for a home.

Supplied A professional stager can add value to your listing. This is home stager Madeline Davis, who has been staging homes for a decade with her North Shore, Auckland, company Smart Staging.

"It does lift the value of the sale price and enormously more than the cost of the staging," says Pettigrew. "I've got $30,000 more for a house after it was staged than I was offered for it before it was staged."

If you can't afford or don't want staging, however, a stylist might be able to advise you on how to pare back your own furniture and objects to give a similarly staged effect. Lowe and Co offers this service to their vendors.

Even without a stager, you can make your rooms look bigger by keeping items of furniture in each room to a minimum. Also, consider removing the nets and curtains, as they limit light and can make a room look smaller. You can fold them up and leave them for the next owner.

A builder’s report can be a checklist of more significant things to address. You can either fix the things the report highlights, and provide invoices to prospective buyers, or get quotes for future buyers to do the work themselves.

“For example, if it needs some repairs to the roof, or even a pile or two that needs fixing, people freak out thinking it’s going to be a really costly thing, but you've got quotes up your sleeve to provide to buyers,” says Allen. “I think that's really helpful.”

If there are little jobs that need to be done, such as replacing light bulbs or tightening taps, “just get on and fix them," says Kapiti agent Georgia Bydder of Voyle and co.

Annie Gray/Unsplash You don’t need to do a full renovation before you sell, but checking a few things off your builder’s report might be helpful.

"You need to eliminate anything that makes buyers say, 'You know what, this is going to be too much hard work, so let's forget about it and move on to the next house', because there's a lot of choice for buyers right now. Just eliminate all those seeds of doubt that might be in a buyer’s mind."