Here's how Auckland's apartment market is changing

Kāinga Ora is building apartments in Avondale, West Auckland, for over 55-year-olds.

Auckland's CBD has long dominated the region's apartment market, but there will soon be more apartments in the suburbs, new CBRE research reveals.

There were currently 21,253 apartments in the CBD, and 20,604 on the city fringe and in the suburbs, according to the real estate consultancy.

But the research found there were 872 apartments in the suburbs due for completion over the next couple of months, and that would boost the number of non-CBD apartments to 21,476 by the end of April.

At the same time, the CBD pipeline was small, with just two developments to complete.

CBRE associate director of research Tamba Carleton said most people thought Auckland’s apartment market was dominated by CBD shoebox apartments, but that was no longer the case.

“The increase in apartments in the suburbs is part of a longer-term trend towards a denser residential environment in Auckland.”

It was partly driven by the fact there were more suitable sites for development available in the suburbs than in the CBD, she said.

“But Auckland’s Unitary Plan is clearly working as intended, and boosting apartment supply across the region, from Orewa in the North to Pukekohe in the South.”

Supplied/Supplied The Thompson Park apartments in Mt Wellington are one example of Auckland’s suburban apartments.

The Unitary Plan, which came into operation in late 2016, was the planning blueprint for the region’s development, and allowed for greater intensification of housing.

Many suburban apartment developments were completing now because a couple of years ago they achieved enough pre-sales to get off the ground, Carleton said.

But the result was that this year would be a record year for apartment supply in Auckland.

The 872 apartments set to be completed by the end of April would be spread over 28 developments in 20 suburbs, but Northcote had the most with 214.

It was followed by Avondale with 119, Manurewa with 97, Browns Bay with 53, Orewa and Glenn Innes with 48 each, and Papakura with 46.

The others were in Mt Albert (36), Glenfield (34), Mt Roskill (21), Howick (19), Mangere East and Remuera (15 each), Meadowbank (13), Pukekohe (12), Papatoetoe (11), St Johns (10), and St Heliers (five).

Carleton said there were more Auckland suburbs that would also have new supply soon, with 7070 apartments in 131 projects due for completion by the end of 2025.

Kāinga Ora was the biggest developer, as it was responsible for nine of the 28 developments nearing completion, and 33 developments in the broader pipeline, she said.

Of the nearly completed developments, four were in Māngere and others were in Northcote, Manurewa, Glenfield, and Mount Wellington. Eighty-five of Northcote’s apartments were by Kāinga Ora.

Supplied/Supplied Ockham Residential’s Koa Flats in Meadowbank opened earlier this month.

Ockham Residential was the next biggest developer, with seven developments in the pipeline, and four due for completion this year. Earlier this month, the company opened another development, Koa Flats in Meadowbank.

Carleton said apartment living was becoming more mainstream, but for now the dominant configurations were one and two-bedroom apartments that accommodated smaller households.

“We will not see larger apartments for families for several years, because the build cost of larger apartments makes the purchase price significantly more than existing standalone housing nearby.”

That meant apartment buyers were typically young professionals willing to compromise the quarter acre dream for a shorter daily commute, older downsizers, and investors, she said.

While the housing market downturn had hit all sectors of the market, earlier this year real estate agents told Stuff the apartment sector was holding up relatively well.

But there was not a high volume of imminent developments in the pipeline to replace those coming off the pipeline for completion, Carleton said.