Here's what Auckland's median house price can buy in Christchurch

The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

Auckland’s median house price has fallen to $1 million, but buyers can still get much more for their money if they head south to Christchurch.

The Auckland market peaked in November 2021 with a median price of $1.3m, and since then prices have dropped by 21.6%, or $300,000, according to the latest Real Estate Institute figures.

That decline left the region’s median at $1m in February, but it is still a hefty price, and means the city is still considered one of the least affordable housing markets in the world.

But in Christchurch, which has been the most affordable of the main centres for many years, the median price is $675,00.

READ MORE:

* House price falls spread: here's where house prices have fallen by 20%

* Spooked homeowners hold on to properties as prices continue to fall

* Auckland City median house price falls 19 per cent since peak in November



CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says Christchurch prices have not fallen as much as they have in Auckland, but there is still a big difference in prices between the two.

There is no doubt that if someone moves to Christchurch from Auckland they can buy a much cheaper house, and the average standard of housing is much better in Christchurch too, he says.

“Basically, in Auckland you pay more, say $1m, for a worse house, and in Christchurch you pay less, say $700,000, for a better house. When you take that quality adjustment into account it makes the difference even starker.”

It means that if someone has sold a house for Auckland prices, they can buy a much bigger and better quality house for the same price, or they can demolish their mortgage and live mortgage free, he says.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff There is a big difference in house prices in Auckland and Christchurch.

“This is a real possibility for more people now that Covid has made remote working an acceptable option in many jobs. These days it is much easier to have a job in Auckland, and live in a different place.”

Christchurch real estate agent Jess Shane, from Harcourts Grenadier, says there are Auckland buyers in the local market, and a few of her recent sales have gone to Aucklanders.

While some come for work, most are relocating for lifestyle reasons, and they often go for seaside suburbs, or areas that allow for bigger lifestyle properties, she says.

“The difference in prices does get mentioned, and the prices here do allow Auckland buyers to get much more bang for their buck.”

“But the Christchurch market is more stable than other markets, and the big price drops seen in other markets, and nationally, have not happened here, so we are needing to educate buyers around that.”

An example is one of her current listings in St Albans. A lot of buyers think it will be an easy bargain, but St Albans prices have only dropped in two of the last 12 months, and by only 1% to 3% in total, she says.

So what can Auckland’s median price buy in Christchurch? We took that $1m, and looked at some of the Christchurch properties currently listed on Realestate.co.nz for around that price.

Hannah Franklin/Supplied This renovated, character home in Opawa is on the market.

There is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom recently upgraded character home on Locarno Street, in the popular suburb of Opawa, on the market for enquiries over $989,000.

Sitting on a 706m2 section, it has a landscaped garden with deck areas, a garage and a shed. It is 2.4km from the CBD, and is close to several good schools, the Port Hills, the Tannery, river walks, and Hansen Park.

The property has an RV of $980,000, and was last sold for $654,000 in 2019.

Hannah Franklin/Supplied Sweeping views and a large garden come with this Huntsbury home.

In Huntsbury, on the lower slopes of the Port Hills, there is a four-bedroom, one-bathroom fully renovated 1950s home with a 837m2 section is listed for $869,000.

The Parklands Drive property has a raised vegetable gardens, fruit trees, and views across to the mountains. It has a large deck, a double garage, extensive off-street parking space, and is near St Martins and Cashmere High Schools.

It has a current RV of $880,000, and was last sold for $580,000 in 2017.

Hannah Franklin/Supplied Solar water heating is one of the features of this Wigram home.

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Winfield Drive, in the sought-after suburb of Wigram, is for sale for $959,000.

Built in the last decade to a modern design, it is on a 699m2 section and has a double-garage, a large attic and solar water heating.

While it is about 7kms from the CBD, it is walking distance from Tautoro Park and the Landing, a shopping and entertainment precinct.

The property’s RV is $950,000, and it was last sold for $680,000 in 2018.

Hannah Franklin/Supplied This energy-efficient home is designed for lower living costs.

On the outskirts of the city, there is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Kennedy Bush Road in Halswell listed for enquiries over $949,000.

Architecturally designed, it is on a 536m2 section with a rural, hillside aspect. It has a carport and three off-street carparks, an extra room, and is an energy-efficient home which reduces power bills significantly.

The property was sold for $245,000 in 2020, and the current house was built after that. It has an RV of $855,000.

Hannah Franklin/Supplied This post-earthquake home is for sale in popular St Albans.

There is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Madras Street, in desirable St Albans, on the market for $985,000.

It is a modern, post-earthquake build, and is on a 496m2 section. It has a double garage, extra off-street parking, an elevated deck, a sheltered patio and barbecue area, and an established garden.

St Albans is known for its close-knit community, has good local amenities, and is about 4km from the CBD.

The property’s RV is $1.17m, and it was last sold for $768,000 in 2019.

Hannah Franklin/Supplied The generous size of this Halswell home is a selling point.

A bigger option is a six-bedroom, three-bathroom 1990s home on Marquess Avenue, a cul-de-sac in Halswell, which has an asking price of $1.08m.

The renovated house is on a 750m2 section, and there is a double garage, a deck, and a garden. It is close to local shopping options and Westlake Reserve, but is also an easy commute to the CBD.

Last sold for $650,100 in 2013, it now has an RV of $1.04m.