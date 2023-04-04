Fixing New Zealand's unhealthy homes could cost over $50 billion

Sustainability Trust chief executive Georgie Ferrari says the trust has been inside 9000 homes this year, and seen the best and worst of the capital's housing stock.

Well-being benefits of more than $116 billion could be on the cards if the country invests in fixing up its unhealthy homes, but it will cost billions to get there, an economic think-tank says.

Much of New Zealand's existing housing stock was substandard, with several hundred thousand families living in cold, damp and costly to heat homes, according to last year’s Aotearoa Housing Survey.

New build homes were built to higher standards, and government initiatives, such as the Warmer Kiwi Homes policy and the healthy homes standards for rental properties, had been introduced to address aspects of the problem.

But more could be done, and while the costs of investing in a nationwide programme to fix the problem would be huge, the benefits would be bigger, a new report from Business and Economic Research Ltd (Berl) found.

Berl senior consultant Nick Robertson said there was growing pressure on governments around the world to improve the energy efficiency of people’s homes, and New Zealand was no exception.

“We wanted to look at what could be done if we, as a country, built on existing initiatives and tried to implement a more ambitious programme in this space.”

The report explored what home retrofit programmes were being tried in different countries around the world, and it also forecast how the economy might react if a large scale retrofit programme was implemented in New Zealand, he said.

“A large scale retrofit programme for 400,000 homes would shock the national economy as it would require an investment between $26 billion and $58 billion.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Too many New Zealand homes are cold, damp and mouldy, Berl says.

“A $58 billion investment would be for a fully comprehensive deep renovation programme, while $26 billion would be for a medium renovation programme targeting the same amount of homes, but to slightly cheaper measures.”

But for each programme, the benefits were greater than the investment, he said.

“Investment would move away from exporting industries, as residential construction is purely a domestic market, and this would result in a reduction in total GDP.

“Despite this, Kiwis would be better off as household incomes, most significantly at low and medium income levels, would increase due to a rise in demand for higher skilled jobs in residential construction."

Cost-benefit ratios used for existing New Zealand retrofit schemes were applied to the cost scenarios to illustrate what the value of the benefits could be if the same results were achieved, Robertson said.

“Depending on the level of investment into retrofitting homes, benefits upwards of $50 billion would be observed in the domains of health and energy savings.

“In the domains of wider wellbeing, benefits would be upwards of $116 billion, and there would be big benefits for the health system as many of the illnesses that result from living in unhealthy homes could be prevented.”

Any programme implemented would have the most impact if it targeted more deprived communities as houses with fewer problems would benefit less, he said.

“It is not just rental properties that have problems, many owner-occupied homes do too. We have to do something about our housing stock across the board.

“In New Zealand, we tend to accept living in cold, damp homes for some reason, but we shouldn’t, and that is why it is useful to see what other countries are doing.”

The report also identified 10 key lessons from the overseas programmes it looked at. These included making sure retrofits were affordable, having a simple process, being robust to changes in government, and running a pilot programme first to learn from before a large scale programme was rolled out.

Robertson said of the overseas programmes looked at, the most ambitious was Ireland’s. It was also most relevant to New Zealand as the two countries had similar sized populations and housing types.