Biggest first quarter house price fall in over 15 years

Investor and property coach Steve Goodey says the market has shifted so much, even a property going for $405,000 near Wellington might not be worth purchasing

House prices nationwide fell by 3.9% in the three months to March, and the rate of decline has picked up momentum again, Quotable Value says.

That was because prices dropped by 2.7% in the three months to February, and by 1.7% in the three months to January, the property valuing company’s (QV) latest figures showed.

QV national spokesperson Simon Petersen said it was a significantly larger first quarter decline than the 0.6% fall recorded in the first three months of last year.

“In fact, the closest comparable start to a calendar year was in 2008, in the midst of the global financial crisis, when prices dropped by an average of 1.1% from January to March.”

READ MORE:

* House price falls spread: here's where house prices have fallen by 20%

* House prices remain nearly 25% higher than pre-pandemic

* Here are the cities with house price falls bigger than in the GFC



The decline left the average national house price at $907,737 in March, down 13.3% annually from $1 million at the same time last year.

There was a pick-up in the pace of quarterly price falls in most of the urban areas monitored, with Christchurch and Hastings the only areas where the price decline eased.

But the biggest falls were in Whangārei and Rotorua where prices were down 6.6% and 5.7% to averages of $738,851 and $632,544 respectively.

Of the main centres, prices fell the most in the Auckland region and Hamilton, where they were down 5.2% to averages of $1.26m and $777,143.

Chris McKeen/Stuff House prices in the Auckland region fell by 5.2% in the first three months of this year.

In the Wellington region prices were down by 4.8% to an average of $842,129, while in Tauranga they dropped 4.5% to $1.02m.

Christchurch had the smallest decline, with prices falling 1.2% to an average of $741,925, and in Dunedin they were down 1.6% to $633,371.

Petersen said traditionally prices did not tend to fall at this time of year as it was usually one of the busier periods for buying and selling real estate.

But it was a tough time for prospective buyers, who were having to deal with significant credit constraints amid an ongoing cost of living crisis, he said.

“It is tough out there for sellers as well. With plenty of stock still available and fewer active buyers than normal, they are having to keep shifting their expectations downward to meet the evolving market.

“Real estate agents are reporting significant falls in new listings across the motu, which is an indication that most vendors are trying to tough it out until the market improves.”

A number of QV consultants had also noted increasingly frustrated relationships between sellers and agents due to pricing expectations, he said.

Rotorua QV consultant Derek Turnwald said sellers were often unprepared to meet the market in pricing, while buyers’ expectations around discounting for any unresolved compliance or maintenance issues only grew.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Many home sellers are not prepared to meet the current market in pricing.

“A high number of sellers have even pulled their homes from the market, leaving agents out of pocket after paying the marketing costs themselves. That is why it is now common for marketing fees to be collected up front.”

But prices still remained above pre-Covid levels, the QV figures showed. The current national average of $907,373 was 18.5% higher than the February 2020 average of $739,522.

In Auckland and Wellington, the current regional averages were 14.9% and 11.6% higher than they were in February 2020, while in Christchurch the average was 30.8% higher.

Petersen said it did look like prices would fall further, especially following the Reserve Bank’s 50 basis point increase to the official cash rate last week, which took it to 5.25%.

“That should maintain that downward pressure on the housing market well into the cooler months of the year, when activity is traditionally even quieter.”

Some good news was that prices were trending in the right direction for first-home buyers, while some commentators were still predicting interest rates could be close to peaking, he said.

“With increasing migration into the country only expected to increase demand for residential property, we might still see the downturn bottom out later in the year.”

But with a recession looming, more mortgage repricing to come, and an election later in the year, there was still a lot of uncertainty, and it was little wonder the market was so quiet, Petersen said.

Most economists were picking further price falls, and forecasts ranged from 20% to 25% for a peak-to-trough fall in prices. ASB and ANZ have said prices were already down about 16% from the peak.