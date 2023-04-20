Is there light at the end of the tunnel for the housing market?

The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

The housing market downturn could be nearing its end, with the latest figures showing key indicators are not as weak as they have been, CoreLogic says.

House prices continued to fall, with a 2.4% decline nationwide in the March quarter, which took the annual decline to 10.5%, according to the property research company’s latest Housing Chart Pack.

But CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said price falls were easing, and there were green shoots beginning to emerge among metrics such as sales volumes and listing numbers.

Sales volumes were relatively low, and down 30.9% in the year to March, but there were hints in the figures that the worst might have passed for activity, he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Expect more interventions to maintain sustainable house prices' - economist

* Biggest first quarter house price fall in over 15 years

* House price plummet from market peak continues



“We may now be seeing the first signs of a floor. The rate of annual decline has slowed down, and after seasonal adjustment, volumes increased by as much as 10% from February to March.”

There were 7680 new listings over the four weeks ending April 9, compared to 10,907 for the same period in 2022, the figures showed.

Davidson said would-be vendors were choosing to “wait and see”, given the uncertainty about how long a sale might take and what sale price might be achieved.

“But with new listings flows each week still very low, the total stock of property available for sale on the market is now showing the first signs of tightening a little.”

Supplied There may be light at the end of the tunnel for the housing market, CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says.

The amount of homes on the market nationwide was 36,172 in March, well above the five-year average of 30,803.

Davidson said further price falls were possible in the short-term, but a stabilisation of mortgage rates was another market indicator that signalled a possible end to the market downturn.

There had been little movement among banks and lenders to pass on the Reserve Bank’s 50 basis point increase to the official cash rate in April, he said.

“This decision suggests mortgage rates may have reached their peak, allowing borrowers to quantify their ‘worst case’.

“Any suggestion that interest rates have topped out will provide buyers and sellers with more confidence and is eventually likely to result in a turnaround in housing sentiment.”

High employment levels, rising net migration, and the possibility some investors might return to the market to pre-empt debt to income ratio caps next year meant there was a growing sense the downturn could end in the second half of 2023, he said.

“Uncertainty remains high, but there does now seem to be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Real Estate Institute figures out earlier this week were also better than expected, as they revealed there were 5877 sales nationwide last month, the highest number of sales in a month since last March.

ASB senior economist Kim Mundy said there were some subtle signs of life in the institute’s figures, and if it was sustained the pace of price declines could continue to moderate.

The days to sell eased from 53 to 49 in seasonally-adjusted terms, and sales activity lifted a seasonally adjusted 2.5%, she said.

Kathryn George/Stuff House sale activity nationwide improved in March, according to the Real Estate Institute.

“The lift in sales was evident across much of the country, suggesting that it was more than a post-cyclone bounce, but we retain our forecast for a 25% peak-to-trough fall in house prices.”

Activity metrics might have lifted in March, but they were still consistent with slower price declines, rather than price increases, she said.

“None of the immediate factors pushing house prices lower – high mortgage rates, a less acute housing shortage and more cautious households – are set for a rapid turnaround.”

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said there looked to be a glimmer of hope for the market in the strong burst in sales activity in March.

But it was necessary to see a sustained increase in activity, and the market’s weaker months were coming up, he said.

“We continue to forecast a peak to trough decline of a little over 20%. There are still further falls to come. But we believe we are most of the way through the correction.”

Some green shoots were likely to emerge heading into 2024, with interest rates expected to fall later this year, net migration surging back, and the ongoing shortage of dwellings, he said.

“We expect the housing market to bottom over the second half of this year, and we should see some slight gains next year.”