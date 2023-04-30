Open homes vs viewing by appointment: What's the best way to sell a house?

Open homes are undoubtedly the best way to get maximum potential buyers through the doors – alongside nosy neighbours.

It’s been called the eight second rule – buyers decide whether or not they’re interested in purchasing a property within the first eight seconds of seeing it.

Naturally, a range of issues affect that decision, from the location of a property to aspect and price, but can the way prospective buyers see a property – ie via an open home or private viewing – impact on their decision to buy?

“1000% percent yes,” says Leah de Friez, Residential Sales Manager for Bayley’s Canterbury.

READ MORE:

* Ten essential things to do before you list your home - according to real estate agents

* Behind the scenes with a homestager

* Could apartments be the answer for first home buyers? Market opens up for those prepared to go small



A few years ago, people were buying houses sight unseen but not in this current market,” says de Friez. “These days, people won’t fall in love with a house if they haven’t physically seen it via at least one open home. Real estate agents unashamedly work for the owner and an open home is a way to get as many people through the door as possible.”

The beauty of open homes is that they also bring in passive buyers who might see a real estate agent’s flag while driving past.

“We end up getting a lot of sales from passive buyers who might not be actively looking to move or researching the market, but they pop in and fall in love with a house.”

Leah de Friez, from Bayleys Canterbury, says appointment-only viewing limits the market.

A common complaint of vendors is that open homes encourage nosy neighbours but de Freiz says that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Neighbours can be the best advocates for the area and will tell their family and friends about a house for sale. Or they’ll end up buying it. We sold two properties last week to neighbours.”

De Friez admits there is a time and place for appointments, usually for those who can’t make an open home or want a second viewing with an agent to ask questions without others around.

“Or if there’s some health and safety issues with a property where owners and agents have to control who’s going where and when, then appointment viewings make sense. But if you go appointment only when selling your house, then you’re narrowing the market and excluding those important passive buyers.”

Supplied Tom Culy, from Wellington’s Lowe & Co, says nearly all his clients prefer open homes.

Tom Culy, salesperson at Wellington’s Lowe & Co real estate firm, says around 95% of his agency’s clients prefer open homes.

“We do both open homes and appointment viewings but most buyers tend to like open homes because they don’t have to ring to arrange an appointment, while most vendors like open homes because it gets a lot of people through the door,” says Culy who’s been selling homes across the Wellington region for 15 years, most of that time with his wife Harriet Culy.

“We personally think open homes are fantastic because they’re easier for buyers to pop in and have a look around. As real estate agents, our job is to sell the house for the best price we can and a line of shoes outside the front door at an open home can create more interest and a sense of competition among buyers.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Forever House - Quick tips for a sustainable renovation

It’s ultimately down to what the vendor wants, he says. For higher-end properties and lifestyle properties, or where vendors are more private and don’t like the idea of strangers wandering through their homes, appointment viewings rather than open homes can work.

“It means the vendor can have more control over who comes into their home and when,” says Culy. “From our perspective, appointments allow us to spend more one-on-one time with a buyer, to find out more about them and what they need. Appointments also appeal to some buyers who might feel a bit overwhelmed at open homes because of the sheer number of people.”

The downside to appointments is that vendors have to open their homes and vacate the premises numerous times.

“It can be an inconvenience because they constantly have to tidy up and get out of the house while buyers come through. That isn’t always easy if vendors have young children or if the property is tenanted.”

Loreen Bryant, from Auckland Home Staging, says she has personally tried both open homes and appointment viewing.

Aucklander Loreen Bryant has bought and sold homes in both Auckland and her native South Africa with her husband Stephen and admits they’ve gone down the open home and appointment-only paths.

“Both have worked for us at various times,” says Bryant who started Auckland Home Staging with her husband six years ago.

“It depends on a lot of things, from what the agent suggests to the state of the market and how you feel about strangers wandering though your house. It’s an individual decision.”

But the couple, who style both new builds and renovations for sale across Auckland, say no matter how vendors choose to organise viewings, the key to selling a house is making it look as appealing to as wide a range of buyers as possible.

“When a house is empty, people can’t see where their furniture and personal items can go but if someone has styled it nicely, then it’s easier to imagine themselves and their belongings there.”

Bryant says she has never experienced theft of her staging property during open homes.

Whether you choose the more popular open home option or go for the appointment model to sell your home, one thing unites all vendors – a concern about their home and its contents during viewings.

Because opening your home to strangers does come with privacy and security risks that vendors should be aware of and plan for.

"It's natural for sellers to have concerns about privacy and security," says Culy. “But in 15 years of selling houses, I’ve never had any thefts from open homes. We always ask vendors to put away valuables and we won’t let anyone into a house who won’t give us their names and contact details.”

De Friez agrees. “I’ve been selling houses for 24 years and have only had once incident about 18 years ago when an elderly gentleman claimed that someone at an open home had stolen his electric razor. I bought him another one but a year later, he rang and said he’d found his razor in the garage!”

ALEX CAIRNS/ STUFF Garry Singh was going to open homes and talking to mortgage brokers before Covid-19 hit, now he’s given up on buying a house in New Zealand and plans to move to Perth, where he says houses are cheaper, larger and wages are higher.

In her experience, Bryant says real estate agents are “pretty good” at keeping an eye out and making sure things don’t go missing during open homes.

“In six years of styling homes, we’ve only had a couple of things broken and nothing going missing during open homes.”

Although she does caution against being too complacent. “Two of the houses we styled were broken into at night and everything we put into the house – furniture, artwork, vases - was stolen.”