New listings tumble as housing market moves at snail’s pace

New listings of homes for sale fell to the lowest level of any April on record last month, as economic uncertainty left sellers reluctant to list, Realestate.co.nz says.

There were 7142 new listings nationwide in April, down 18.9% from 8800 at the same time last year, the property website’s latest figures showed. They were also down on last month.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams said April was always a slower month than March, but it would typically have about 10,000 new listings, so there had been around a 30% drop from normal levels.

“If we look at every April since 2007, excluding April 2020 which was skewed by the Covid lockdown, new listings were at a record low nationally and in 16 of 19 regions last month.

“Only Nelson, Coromandel and Central North Island did not reach this record.

“We are hearing that many homeowners are holding off on listing their properties for sale right now, potentially as they wait to see what will happen with interest rates.”

New listings were down by over 20% annually in nine regions, and the biggest decreases in new listings were in Gisborne (down 42.3%), Wellington (down 35.5%), and Bay of Plenty (down 33.2%).

But the overall number of homes for sale nationwide was up annually at 28,643 in April, a 5.9% increase from the same time last year.

Kathryn George/Stuff New listings of homes for sale were down in 16 of 19 regions last month.

The number of homes for sale in almost all regions was also up compared to April last year.

Williams said while total stock had climbed from a low of 12,500 nationwide in August 2021, it had remained pretty steady around the 28,000 to 29,000 mark since last November.

When new listings dropped, but the decline was not reflected in total stock numbers, it was an indication that buyers were taking their time, she said.

“Credit conditions remain tight for buyers while interest rates are uncertain for anyone without a crystal ball.

“Buyers are still searching for property, but many are delaying their purchase decisions given the current economic climate.”

That was confirmed by the latest days to sell in the latest data from the Real Estate Institute, she said.

Days to sell had gone up to 45 in March, from 36 days at this time last year, and from 18 to 20 days at the peak of the market.

The snail's pace the market was moving at meant buyers and sellers had to be patient, although they did have more time to negotiate, Williams said.

Waikato Times People should consider the prices falls in context, Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams says.

Average asking prices were down annually nationwide, and in every region except Marlborough, where they were up 6.7%, and West Coast, where they were up 3.6%, the figures showed.

The national average asking price of $865,926 in April was down 10.1% annually, and was now almost $100,000 less than it was a year ago.

In Auckland, Gisborne, Waikato, Wairarapa and Wellington, average asking prices were more than $150,000 below what they were at the same time last year.

Auckland’s average asking price was down 11.8% annually to $1.07 million, while Wellington’s was down 15.4% to $825,475.

Williams said people should consider the price falls in context, as they had come off the back of a particularly competitive market, and prices remained above pre-Covid levels.

The national average asking price was still about 23% above where it was in early 2020, she said.

“While a small proportion of people who bought at the peak of the market may be in negative equity, most homeowners will not be, and will retain some gains.

“It feels as though this is an overcorrection on the way back to something resembling normal. The market is also very cyclical, so seeing these peaks and troughs is not unusual.”

Homeowners thinking of selling their house needed to manage their price expectations around the market, and on an individual level, she said.

“A house is only ever worth what someone is willing to pay for it now. But people should never buy or sell for the market, instead they should do it based on their circumstances.”