Property market correction 'not over yet'

Recent house price boom is down to interest rates, as Kiwis jumped to buy better homes while rock-bottom rates were around.

The market correction is not over yet, Quotable Value says.

The average national price was down another 0.6% to $902,501 in April, according to the property valuation company’s latest figures.

That monthly fall meant the national price had declined 4.5% since the start of the year, but the rate of decline had slowed from 1.4% in March.

It was a similar story in many markets, and the average rate of price falls had slowed in 10 of 16 urban areas monitored, QV national spokesperson Simon Petersen said.

But it was a mixed bag of results across the country, with other areas recording a faster rate of price falls last month, he said.

Christchurch was one of those areas, with its prices down by 2.8% in April, an increase on the 0.5% fall recorded in March. That left the city’s average at $721,460.

The city’s three-month rolling average also increased from an average decline of 1.2% to 3.7%, and the average price was down 10% in the year to April.

It was Christchurch’s first double-digit annual decline in 14 years.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ/The Press Christchurch house prices had their first double-digit annual decline in 14 years in April.

Christchurch-based QV registered valuer Olivia Brownie said the city was slightly behind the rest of the country in terms of the current property cycle.

Prices held up better locally throughout much of last year than they did elsewhere, but buyers appeared non-committal and prices were being dropped, especially on properties that did not necessarily meet good criteria, she said.

“Nevertheless, we are seeing the first signals that we have reached interest rates peaks now, and other factors, such as an increase in migration, means we may see the market reach an equilibrium in the greater Christchurch area after a cool winter.”

In Dunedin prices were down by 2.2% in April, compared to 0.4% in March, and the quarterly decline was 3.1%, compared to 1.6% the month before. Its average price was now $619,622, down 11.3% from the same time last year.

The quarterly rate of price decline slowed in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Tauranga.

In Auckland, prices across the region were down 4.4% in the three months to April, compared to a 5.2% quarterly fall in March. The region’s average was now $1.26 million, down 15.4% annually.

Within the region, the pace of quarterly price falls eased in all areas, except for Rodney and the North Shore, and prices went up by 1.6% in Franklin.

Prices in the Wellington region fell by 3.7% over the quarter, compared to the previous quarterly decline of 4.8%. That left the regional average at $838,158.

STUFF The national average house price was down another 0.6% to $902,501 last month.

Over the quarter, Porirua recorded the biggest price fall in the region at -6.6%, while Wellington City prices were down 3.4% over the three months, but rose 0.2% in April.

Petersen said while credit constraints and high interest rates continued to have a stranglehold on the market, there were some signs the market could be approaching equilibrium.

It was too early to say when the downturn would bottom out, but the Reserve Bank’s proposal to ease loan-to-value restrictions could bring some buyers back into play, and immigration was ramping up which fuelled demand for housing, he said.

“These things won’t revitalise the market overnight, but they may provide some relief at a time when activity is at historic low levels, and buyers remain scarce.”

“Continued ‘stalling’ of price declines within some larger urban areas may begin to entice some who believe that we are at the ‘bottom of the curve' back into the market.”

In the meantime, the market continued a steady climb back down the mountain of the significant price increases of 2021 and 2021, he said.

“It’s still a long way off its pre-Covid-19 levels, but this corrective cycle isn’t over yet, and it looks as though the market is destined for a difficult winter ahead.”

QV’s figures showed the national average price was currently 22% higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic began in late February 2020.

CoreLogic’s latest figures, released last week, also showed a slowdown in the rate of price decline, and the company’s chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said if the floor for prices had not been reached “it’s pretty close”.