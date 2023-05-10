Weaker market 'pretty good' for first-home buyers

House prices in Wellington are down 20%, which has led to it overtaking Christchurch as the country's most affordable main centre to buy a house in, CoreLogic says.

First-home buyers' share of purchases remains at near record levels, and they are getting more for their money when they buy, a property researcher says.

Sales activity had been subdued this year as the market downturn continued, and higher mortgage rates and credit constraints were holding buyers back.

That meant the number of sales to people purchasing their first homes was the lowest for the first quarter of the year since 2011, according to CoreLogic’s latest First-Home Buyer report.

But the report also showed that first-home buyers’ market share remained strong, at around 25% of all purchases nationwide in the first three months of this year.

It was down slightly from the record level of 26% at the end of 2021, but well above the long-term average of 21.8%.

First-home buyers’ market share was above average in all the main centres, but they had the highest share in Hamilton with 33%, up 9% on the long-term average.

In Wellington, first-home buyers' market share topped 30% while in Auckland, and Christchurch it was close to 30%, and in Dunedin it was above 25%.

First-home buyers' share of the market remained strong in most of the other 12 urban centres monitored, with New Plymouth and Queenstown the exceptions.

Kathryn George/Stuff First home buyers accounted for 25% of all purchases nationwide in the first three months of this year.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said there were many reasons for the relative strength of first-home buyers in the current weaker market.

They included access to KiwiSaver for deposits, willingness to compromise on the type or location of a property, and changes to the First-Home Grant and Loan price caps.

First-home buyers were also making use of the low-deposit lending quotas at the banks, and accounted for about 80% of the allowance, he said.

“With other buyer groups, especially mortgaged investors struggling, there is less competition.

“The downturn in prices and relatively high stock of listings on the market has also helped as it has brought a wider range of properties back onto their radar.”

That combination meant first-home buyers were able to get more for their money, and the report provided evidence they were, he said.

It showed standalone houses accounted for 75% of first-home purchases nationwide in the most recent quarter, up from 71% in the first quarter of last year.

In contrast, the share of apartments going to first-home buyers dropped to 18%, from 21% last year.

At the same time, the median price paid by first-home buyers fell to $680,000 in the first quarter, down from $730,000 over 2022.

But that median was significantly higher than the lower-quartile price across all buyers, which was $555,000.

Supplied First-home buyers can now get more for their money, CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says.

Davidson said, given the higher proportion of houses within first-home purchases recently, the drop in the price being paid was not due to them buying smaller or cheaper properties.

The median first-home buyer price in the main centres was lower than the figure for all buyers, but higher than the lower quartile for all buyers, he said.

"It shows first-home buyers don't always enter at the bottom of the market and work their way up – many enter the market well above the ‘bottom rung’ of the ladder.”

Auckland first-home buyers paid the most with a median of $885,000, down from $1 million a year ago.

In Wellington, Tauranga, and Hamilton, first-home buyer medians ranged from $775,000 to $730,000, and in Christchurch and Dunedin the medians were $580,000 and $531,000 respectively.

Prices were cheapest for first-home buyers in Whanganui and Invercargill, with medians of $425,000 and $400,000.

Davidson said there would still be many frustrated people who were unable to buy their first home due to credit and affordability constraints.

But for those who had finance the market was pretty good, he said.

“Even if the downturn in prices does end in the second half of this year, we think the market is unlikely to boom again straight away, and prices will remain flat for some time.

"If caps on debt-to-income ratios are imposed in March or April next year, as looks almost certain, it will restrain price growth, but hinder investors more than first-home buyers."

It meant conditions would be relatively favourable for first-home buyers for a while, even though mortgage rates were unlikely to fall sharply any time soon, he said.