April house sales near lowest level since records began

House sales nationwide fell to near record lows for an April last month, as market activity slowed in response to the challenging economic climate, the Real Estate Institute says.

There were just 4262 sales nationwide last month, down 15.3% on the 4860 sales in the same month last year, the institute’s latest figures showed.

Excluding the lockdown-affected April in 2020, it was the lowest sales count for an April since the institute’s records began in the early 1990s. Sales also fell nationwide by 28.8% from March.

But Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said that in seasonally adjusted terms last month was 11.4% stronger when compared to the usual seasonal change at this time of year.

READ MORE:

* House price plummet from market peak continues

* By the numbers: Here's the low-down on the post-cyclone housing market

* House prices nationwide down 16.2% from market peak



“April tends to be slow due to public and school holidays, and it is clear those factors combined with a tight economy are still influencing the market.”

Wellington, Manawatu/Whanganui, Nelson, and Taranaki had the lowest sales counts for an April month since records began, excluding the lockdown April.

Sales in most regions were down annually, although Gisborne, Hawkes’ Bay, Marlborough and Tasman bucked the trend.

Properties were also spending longer on the market with the median days to sell now 47, up two from last month and up nine from the same time last year.

Libby Wilson/Stuff There were 4262 sales nationwide in April, a fall of 15.3% from the same time last year.

New Zealanders were waiting for the peak of inflation, a settling in interest rates and some clarity around the outcome of this year’s election, Baird said.

“This is what is keeping activity low, but salespeople are reporting glimpses of green shoots as first home buyers show more interest after the Reserve Bank’s announcement on the easing of LVR restrictions.”

Sellers that came with a desire to meet the market, who were prepared to negotiate and be realistic, were the ones selling, as there are buyers out there ready to buy, she said.

House prices declined further on an annual basis, with the national median down 10.9% to $780,000 in April, from $875,000 at the same time last year.

But it was up 0.3% on the median of $775,000 in March, and followed a 1.3% increase from February.

The institute’s House Price Index, which measures the changing value of residential property nationwide, showed an annual decrease of 12%. It was now down 17.5% from its market peak in November 2021.

Median sale prices were down annually in every region, except the West Coast and Otago where they were up 8.6% and 3.2% to $379,000 and $680,000 respectively.

Of the main centres, Auckland had the biggest drop in prices, with its median down 15% annually to $995,000 in April, from $1.17 million. In the index, the region’s prices had fallen 22.9% from the peak.

Supplied There are opportunities in the current market, Real Estate Institute chief executive officer Jen Baird says.

The Wellington region’s median was down 14.3% to $797,000, from $930,000 last year, and the index had its prices 24.9% lower than at their peak.

Canterbury’s median had fallen 2.9% annually to $660,000, from $684,000, and the index showed the region’s prices were down 9.0% from their peak.

Baird said while prices had decreased around the country, they were moderating, and inventory levels had stabilised.

New listings were down 18.9% on the same time last year, but there were 28,643 properties on the market at the end of April, a 5.9% annual increase.

For those looking to buy, lower prices and good stock levels meant there were opportunities as the market headed into the cooler months, she said.

“We won’t know if we are at the bottom of the market until we have passed it, so for those who can get their financial ducks in a row, now is a good time to buy.”