The housing market downturn 'won’t be as bad as expected'

The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

House prices will not fall as much as previously expected, and the market downturn will not be as severe, economists say.

The Real Estate Institute released its latest data on Thursday, and it showed that sales counts had eased, while median prices around the country were down on an annual basis.

But ASB economist Nathaniel Keall said the data suggested the market was on the turn, with prices stemming their descent and gradual signs of warming in activity.

Prices were essentially flat in April according to the institute’s house price index, seasonally adjusted by ASB, he said.

READ MORE:

* Is there light at the end of the tunnel for the housing market?

* House price plummet from market peak continues

* Households feel the heat: GDP data shows how much less 'bang' we're getting for our bucks



“This is the first time in about 18 months that prices haven’t fallen in the index, and viewed with March’s modest 0.1% fall, it looks like the pace of cooling in the market is easing and perhaps even plateauing.”

On a regional basis, most parts of the country had only modest falls during April, and in some areas, including Wellington, prices lifted, he said.

“The question is whether these past couple of months represent a blip on the way to a renewed descent, or a more fundamental turning point in the current cycle.”

“Tentative improvements in market activity metrics suggest that perhaps it could be the latter.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff House price falls are easing, and there are signs of warming in market activity, ASB says.

Improvements included the easing in median days to sell from a peak of 53 in February, sales trending upwards from a low in December, and the ticking up of sales-to-listings ratios.

Keall said none of these were strong figures in an outright sense, but the direction of travel merited comment, and that medium-term supply and demand dynamics also looked more favourable.

Immigration’s sharper, earlier recovery implied housing demand would be stronger than expected, and mortgage rates looked to be close to their peaks, he said.

Housing supply was not increasing in the way it had in recent years, as new listings were tracking down, total housing inventory was no longer increasing, and construction activity was expected to cool.

All up, it meant ASB did not expect prices to fall as much as anticipated, he said.

The bank’s forecast, which was based on CoreLogic’s index, was for prices to fall 17% from their late 2021 peak, instead of the 21%, and before that 25%, it had previously expected.

High population growth, constrained housing supply and a pause from the Reserve Bank, followed by cuts in 2024, should be a potent combo for prices, he said.

“We caution that the outlook remains highly uncertain, and the market remains vulnerable to headwinds.

“If New Zealand experiences a sharper recession than we anticipate, but stubborn inflationary pressures necessitate a more hawkish Reserve Bank, prices can renew their descent.”

Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon also said the institute’s figures suggested the market was stabilising, and might reach its bottom earlier than expected.

It was worth noting that prices were picking up again in Australia, under similar economic conditions, he said.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said the firmer tone of the institute’s figures in March and April indicated that while the market was still cool, it was not quite as cool as their outlook, which had recently been revised up.

“We maintain our forecast for an 18% peak to trough decline in prices, rather than the 22% we previously expected, but we are watching the housing pulse closely.”

Last week CoreLogic said that if prices had not hit a floor yet, they probably would soon.