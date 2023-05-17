Mortgaged investors' share of home purchases at record low

Investor and property coach Steve Goodey says the market has shifted so much, even a property going for $405,000 near Wellington might not be worth purchasing

The property buying activity of mortgaged investors has slumped to a record low in recent months as market conditions remain tough, CoreLogic says.

Mortgaged investors were responsible for 19.9% of the properties purchased in April, down from the previous low of 20% in September, according to the property research company’s latest Housing Chart Pack.

The buyer group’s market share reached a record peak of 29% in the first quarter of 2021, but started to drop after the introduction of a 40% deposit requirement, and the Government announcement of new tax rules for investors.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said market conditions were tough for mortgaged investors because of low rental yields, high mortgage rates and the removal of interest deductibility as a tax write-off.

Rental yields nationwide had increased to 3% for the first time since March 2021, largely due to the fall in house prices, he said.

“But that is still relatively low by past standards, and is less than the income returns on some other asset classes, such as term deposits.

“The top-ups out of other income to keep a property investment going are a key hurdle.”

While the 40% deposit requirement had also been a hurdle, the prospect of that loosening to 35% from June 1 should provide some relief, although it would not be significant, he said.

Kathryn George/Stuff Mortgaged investors bought 19.9% of the properties purchased in April.

“We’re not seeing existing investors sell off to any great degree, it’s just that it’s become much harder to make the sums work on a new investment purchase, or growing an existing portfolio.”

In contrast, cashed up investors’ share of purchases was at a record high of 16.1% in April, and first-home buyers’ market share was 25%, which was not far off that buyer group’s record of 26.5% in late 2021.

CoreLogic’s figures also showed sales volumes remained low in April, while the flow of new listings coming on to the market was down 23% on the same period last year.

Davidson said it remained a “buyer’s market”, but there were tentative signs that total stock levels had started to fall a little.

Sales activity, although still low, was tending to outweigh new listings flows which were weak, he said.

Mortgage rates were also probably now at a peak, net migration was rising strongly, loan-to-value ratio rules were set to ease, and the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act rules had been relaxed earlier this month.

Activity was expected to remain sluggish in winter per the seasonal norm, but it seemed likely the downturn was on its last legs, although not quite finished yet, he said.

“But it is also worth noting that an immediate, or strong, upturn is this environment doesn’t seem likely.

Supplied The market downturn might be on its last legs, but a strong upturn is not likely, CoreLogic’s Kelvin Davidson says.

“After all, the arrival of debt-to-income ratios from March/April next year will mark a key shift in the lending landscape, while housing affordability also remains stretched.”

Amid a generally flat period in the market, a new “mini downturn” at some stage over the next year and a half, as happened after the global financial crisis, could not be ruled out, he said.

Over recent weeks, there had been an increase in housing market forecasts suggesting the downturn might be nearing the bottom.

Westpac released its quarterly economic overview on Tuesday, and it said net migration had rebounded faster than expected, and population growth was set to rise to its highest level in decades

That signalled increased demand for housing, and rising population growth, along with lower longer-term mortgage rates, was likely to provide a brake on house price declines, the bank’s economists said.

“We’ve revised up our forecasts for price growth, and now expect that mid- 2023 will be the bottom for the housing market.

“As interest rates are set to remain at contractionary levels for some time, we think the extent of the upswing should be limited, although this crucially also depends on the future path of migration.”

Economist Tony Alexander said his latest survey of mortgage advisers showed more first-home buyers were in the market, and there were increasing signs that buyers thought prices had almost hit bottom.

But the standout result was that for the first time in over two years more advisers said they were seeing more investors seeking advice than the number who said they were seeing fewer, he said.

“It is not entirely unexpected as the measure has been getting less dire since the start of this year. Now, a net positive 3% of brokers say they are seeing more investors, up from a net negative 13% in April.

“My interpretation of this result is not that investors are back in the market, but rather than the flow out has stopped.”