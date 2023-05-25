Average price of homes at cheaper end of market down 14.6%

The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

Entry-level house prices have fallen more on an annual basis than top-end prices, but there is more sales activity at the cheaper end of the market, Quotable Value (QV) says.

The property valuation company’s latest quartile index, which tracks the price movement of the 25% most and least expensive homes, shows lower-end prices fell by 14.6% to an average of $452,129 in the year to May.

But prices at the upper end of the market were down by 12% to an average of $1.063 million over the same period, and the average national price was $902,501.

Prices for lower-end properties fell in 12 of 19 main centres, and in more than half of the country’s council areas nationwide.

They dropped most in Lower Hutt where entry-level prices were down 22.5% annually to an average of $516,031 in April.

Lower-end prices in Napier and Wellington City were not far behind, with falls of 21.7% and 21.1% to $469,333 and $549,488 respectively.

Rotorua and Porirua rounded out the top five, with entry-level price declines of 19.2% and 17.8% to $400,752 and $566,972.

Of the main centres, the lower end of Dunedin’s market held up best, with prices down by 6.1% to $414,014.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff House prices at the cheaper end of the market fell by 14.6% to an average of $452,129 in the year to May.

Entry-level prices in the Auckland region and Christchurch fall by 14.1% and 9.1% to $632,875 and $439,152.

QV operations manager James Wilson said the analysis showed what 12 months of first-home buyer dominated activity looked like in the market.

Entry-level stock was typically targeted by first-home buyers, and many areas had a greater number of sales at the lower end of the price brackets, compared to the same time 12 to 18 months ago, he said.

“This has the effect of ‘skewing’ prices levels in most areas downwards, as a greater number of lower price sales are represented in sales volume.

“But it is an example of what less competition from investors and owner-occupiers, and more activity from first home buyers, results in.”

Analysis of buyer activity supported this as it showed investors and owner-occupiers had taken a more cautious “wait and see” approach as the downturn progressed, he said.

But it was important to note that sales volumes were extremely suppressed, and that made longer-term trends more difficult to determine.

Wilson said it would be interesting to see whether the price trend continued when investor and owner-occupier activity levels eventually began to rise again.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Competition for entry-level homes will increase when investors re-enter the market, QV operations manager James Wilson says.

“We would expect that when investors do re-enter the market again, competition for entry-level stock will increase along with prices.”

The 0.25% increase of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on Wednesday could act as a headwind on investor activity, but the Reserve Bank’s signal that the OCR was now at its peak could also prompt some buyers to act, he said.

That was because mortgage rates were likely to remain around the current levels for a while, and that gave people who needed to refix more confidence they would not see big rate falls after they did so.

It might not seem like a big change, but on a psychological level, people had been waiting for it, and some buyers were likely to move from the sidelines onto the playing field, he said.

“Some investors, who have been waiting to see the bottom of the price curve, and also where the rate rise curve goes, will be among them.

“But while investor activity might start to pick up a bit, I don’t think it will happen overnight or be widespread.”

Recent CoreLogic buyer classification figures showed mortgaged investors' market share had fallen to a record low of 19.9% in April.

In contrast, first-home buyers’ market share was at a near record high of 25%, and economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey of mortgage advisers showed increasing numbers of first-home buyers were active in the market.