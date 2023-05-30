Fall in new home consents shows construction downturn

Law firm director Brent Norling says about 70% of his firm's work now comes from the construction industry.

New home consents in April were down by more than a quarter on last year, and the rate is unlikely to pick up over the next two to three years, one economist says.

There were 2,757 new homes consented last month, a decline of 26% on April last year, according to Stats NZ’s latest figures.

It was the third consecutive month the number of consents was down by over 25% compared with the same month last year.

Over the year, there were 45,962 consents issued, a 9.3% decline on the annual figure at the same time last year. Numbers were down in all regions except Tasman, Marlborough, and the West Coast.

Stats NZ construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said the trend for the number of new homes consented peaked at 51,015 in May last year, and had been decreasing since then.

The number of standalone houses consented dropped 23% to 19,138 in the year to April.

But consents for multi-unit homes, which include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units and flats, were up 4.1% to 26,824 over the same period.

Heslop said the annual number of stand-alone houses consented decreased over most of last year, but it was largely offset by the increase in multi-unit homes.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Building consents for multi-unit homes were up 4.1% in the year to April.

“The easing of multi-unit homes consented this year has contributed to the overall annual decrease.”

Infometrics economist Joel Glynn said last month’s decline in consents had taken annual consents to 9.9% below the May 2022 peak

Multi-unit consents continued to decline at a slower pace than consents for standalone houses, but they had still softened substantially over the last year, he said.

“House prices could be close to bottoming out, and mortgage rates are close to their peak, but housing affordability remains poor.

“These affordability issues suggest that multi-unit consents will continue to show strength compared to standalone house consents, given their relatively smaller size and higher density.”

But the pipeline for residential construction activity was likely to soften further over the rest of this year and next year, he said.

That was because high interest rates and a limited upside to prices after the price correction of the last 18 months continued to squeeze developers’ margins.

Glynn said the strong pipeline of new homes already consented would maintain a solid base of residential construction activity, but consents were unlikely to increase over the next two to three years.

Higher net migration posed an upside risk to that view, he said.

“But we expect high interest rates and the relatively higher cost of building a new home, compared to buying an existing home, will remain major limiting factors on the number of consents issued.”

But economist Tony Alexander has said that while the pace of growth of new home construction was easing, the country was not facing a repeat of the global financial crisis when consents fell from 26,000 to 13,500.

A decline from last year’s peak of 51,000 to perhaps 30,000 was more likely, he said.