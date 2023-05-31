House prices have found their floor: ANZ

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

The housing market downturn is bottoming out, and house prices will start to lift from here on in, ANZ economists say.

In the bank’s latest Property Focus report, they said surging net migration and the confirmed loosening up of loan-to-value (LVR) restrictions from June had led them to upgrade their price forecast.

Earlier this year they forecast a 22% fall in prices from the November 2021 peak, but last month they said they expected an 18% decline.

Prices nationwide were 16% down from the peak in the latest Real Estate Institute house price index, and the economists said they looked to have found their floor.

That did not mean prices would stop falling in every region, and the turning point in the housing cycle would be felt differently across regions, they said.

“But auction clearance rates in Auckland suggest this market is coming back to life quickly, and even suggest some upside risk to our forecast.”

Sales remained low, and new listings weak, but there was a tentative tightening in the market, with the number of properties available for sale off recent highs, they said.

“The LVR changes could provide a near-term shot in the arm.

STUFF New housing demand now outstrips new supply, and that puts pressure on prices.

“But there’s a more fundamental supply and demand story than the question of what is going on in the market for existing houses, as the fundamentals also appear to be changing rapidly.”

With net migration at new highs and residential construction slowing, new demand for housing was significantly outstripping new supply, and there was now a widening housing deficit, they said.

By ANZ’s estimates the housing deficit had largely been eroded by the third quarter of last year, but new demand outstripped new supply over the next two quarters.

“Over these two quarters alone, the shortfall between new housing supply and demand has come in at around 5500 dwellings, taking the net migration numbers at face value.

“And with net migration showing no signs of letting up yet, although we assume it will soon, that deficit is likely to keep widening for a while.”

That meant house prices could turn quite quickly from this point, especially if there was also a slowing fixed mortgage rate headwind, they said.

“But mortgage rates are still a lot higher than before, and affordability - both in terms of serviceability and the price level relative to incomes - is hardly at a level that screams ‘bargain’.

“So affordability constraints should prevent the market from really taking off.”

They expected prices to lift from here, with a relatively sharp turn in the very near term of 1.6% quarter on quarter in both the last two quarters of this year.

Quarterly growth in prices would then slow as net migration inflows eased as pent-up demand dwindled, and as sticky CPI inflation kept upwards pressure on the official cash rate and wholesale rates, they said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auction clearance rates in Auckland suggest that market is coming back to life.

“From this starting point, where prices in April were still 22% above their pre-pandemic level, our updated forecast might seem incredibly rosy.

“But after accounting for nominal income growth, which has also been rosy, our forecast implies a relatively stable house price to income ratio going forward.

“Housing will get marginally more ‘affordable’ from here, but will end the forecast period in December 2025 in elevated territory historically.”

The economists said there were upside risks, such as migration, and downside risks, such as a sharp deterioration in household incomes that could lead to a rise in forced sales.

Election-related uncertainty, and the potential implementation of debt-to-income restrictions by the Reserve Bank from early next year, were also in the mix, they said.

“All up, we may be calling this a floor for prices, but the outlook is no more certain than previously.”