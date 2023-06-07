House price falls over, but don’t expect a new boom

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

The days of plummeting house prices might be coming to an end, but that does not mean the market is set to boom, BNZ’s chief economist says.

BNZ’s long-term forecast was that the market correction would run out of steam around the middle of this year, with prices 15% to 20% below the late 2021 peak.

But it looked like the correction was now over, and at price levels around 16% below the peak, according to the bank’s latest Property Pulse.

BNZ chief economist Mike Jones said the flattening out of mortgage rates would help end the downturn, although rates did not look as though they would come down any time soon.

The light at the end of the mortgage rate tunnel was likely to help lift buyer confidence off the floor, and assist the nascent recovery in various statistics such as monthly turnover and days to sell, he said.

“Even at current levels, sales-to-listings ratios – a proxy for the demand/supply balance in the housing market – are suggestive of a stabilisation in prices.”

The boom in inward migration numbers also had implications for the market, especially as construction activity was slowing, he said.

“We are, conceivably, in the process of moving back into a position of excess demand for housing. Our rough projections have incremental demand nudging above incremental supply over 2024.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The housing market downturn is running out of steam, and prices will start to lift, BNZ says.

“The weight of this adds up to a picture where the downward pressure on prices will soon give way to pressure on prices to rise.”

BNZ expected prices to rise by around 1% to 1.5% per quarter over the second half of this year, and through to 2024.

Jones said the expectation was the upturn would be fairly tepid, as the “end of the downturn does not a boom make”, and there were some stiff headwinds facing the market.

One issue was that despite the sizeable correction of the past 18 months, prices were still up about 20% on pre-Covid levels, and were far from “cheap”.

“Valuation metrics show that the degree of stretch to anchors like rents, incomes, and offshore equivalents has reduced, but remains elevated.”

That along with still-high mortgage rates, and sluggish economic conditions would constrain the extent of the upturn, he said.

“We see annual house price inflation at -2% by the end of this year, from -12% currently), and rising to +7% over the calendar 2024 year.”

BNZ was the latest of the big banks to revise up its housing market forecast.

In Westpac’s latest economic commentary, the bank’s economists said prices had bottomed out, as interest rates neared their peaks and the resurgence in migration provided a fresh source of demand.

They forecast a modest lift in prices, at just 0.5% over the second half of this year, and another 2.5% over next year, but said that did not rule out the possibility of a stronger upturn in prices.

“We only need to look to Australia for a warning of what may be coming here. Australia is also seeing a sharp surge in net migration, and they reopened their border earlier than we did.

“Rents are now rising sharply, especially in Sydney, and house prices have risen by 3% in the last few months, unwinding about a third of the decline that they saw in 2022.”

A resurgent housing market would be a risk to the Reserve Bank’s economic forecasts, which assumed a further 3.5% fall in prices over the next year, they said.

“Rising house prices are not a direct concern for monetary policy, but they can add to inflation pressures via households’ willingness to spend.”

Last week ANZ economists said the downturn was coming to an end, and prices would start to lift from here on in. They expected prices to rise 1.6% in each of the last two quarters of this year.

After the Real Estate Institute released its latest figures, ASB economist Nathaniel Keall said the data suggested the market was on the turn, with prices stemming their descent and gradual signs of warming in activity.