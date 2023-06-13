Average asking price for properties on Trade Me down $100,000

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

People listing their properties for sale on Trade Me are asking around $100,000 less than they were a year ago.

Average asking prices fell nationally, and in every region monitored in May, according to the property website’s latest figures.

The national average asking price was $850,150, down 10.5%, or $99,500, from $949,650 in May last year. It had dropped from $862,650 in April.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said the national average had now fallen for the last seven months.

Even the West Coast, which had previously bucked the price decline trend, recorded a drop of 0.1% to an average of $409,700 in May, he said.

“But there are signs the market is levelling out. While the national average asking price fell 10.5%, it eased from the 10.9% falls in both March and April.”

Regional prices were also tempering, with the Wellington market a good example, he said.

Wellington’s average asking price was down 13.1%, or $126,800, to $837,500 from $964,350 in May last year.

STUFF/Stuff The national average asking price on Trade Me was down 10.5% annually to $850,150 in May.

On the face of it the drop was high, but the region’s prices fell by $139,700 annually in April which was $13,000 more than May, and that suggested the start of a flattening market, he said.

“While we are still seeing a reversal of the pandemic price gains, it appears that in some regions we may be close to the bottom of the market.”

Auckland’s market was not one of those regions, with the average asking price down 13.2%, or $161,500, to $1.06 million from $1.22m at the same time last year.

Lloyd said Auckland had been the most heated market, and was now correcting to more sustainable levels.

In Canterbury, the average asking price was down 4.6% to $688,000 from $721,500 last May, but Christchurch had the only properties where there was an annual increase in asking prices.

Christchurch apartments were up 10% to $701,300, while prices for large, five or more bedroom houses rose 7.5% to $1.22m.

There was energy and momentum in the city, and the legacy of the earthquake rebuild was an ongoing story, he said.

“A lot of the apartments in Christchurch have been rebuilt to a high quality, which is part of the reason they are getting healthy prices.”

Last month Trade Me figures revealed that Christchurch apartments now commanded higher prices than apartments in Auckland and Wellington.

There was an annual decline in the supply of properties from Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay listed on the website, and in demand for them, the latest figures showed.

Supplied Declines in asking prices are slowing, Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says.

Gisborne’s supply fell 33% and demand was down 21%, while Hawke’s Bay’s supply dropped by 14% and demand by 7%.

Lloyd said both regions were feeling the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“As they recover from the devastation we expect there to be less interest in the property markets there, with people waiting for decisions to be made.”

Wellington’s supply was down by 23%, while supply in Taranaki and Southland rose by 23%.

But with declines in asking prices slowing and the end of interest rate rises, buyers and sellers nationwide were likely to have more certainty heading out of the winter months, he said.

Quotable Value’s latest House Price Index, which was out Tuesday, also suggested the downward trajectory of prices was easing.

It had the average national price down 3.4% nationally over the three months to the end of May, compared to 3.5% and 3.9% quarterly reductions in April and March respectively.

QV operations manager James Wilson said it was too soon to call the bottom of the market, and a few more months of continued softening was needed before that would be possible.

Last week BNZ chief economist Mike Jones said the days of plummeting house prices might be coming to an end, but that did not mean the market was set to boom.