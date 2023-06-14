Here are the suburbs with the biggest house price falls

Median house prices fell in most suburbs over the last year, but there are signs the decline may have turned in some recently, CoreLogic says.

Of 917 suburbs nationwide, prices were down annually in 860, and in 729 they had dropped by at least 5%, the property research company’s latest Mapping the Market analysis showed.

While few suburbs escaped the downturn, it was Wellington that was hit hardest, as the wider region was home to the 18 suburbs with the biggest price falls.

The falls were all 19% or above, but prices in Southgate dropped the most, down 23.9% to a median of $958,800.

Boulcott and Stokes Valley in Lower Hutt each had falls of 21.5%, and Naenae in Lower Hutt, and Plimmerton in Porirua were down 20.9% and 20.7% respectively to round out the top five.

Prices were down annually in every Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin suburb analysed.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Herne Bay prices have fallen 10.5% over the last year, but it is still the country’s most expensive suburb.

In Christchurch only one suburb did not have an annual price fall, but there were more suburbs with falls of less than 1%. Prices were down most in Spreydon, with a 9.3% fall to a median of $594,600.

In Auckland, the suburb with the biggest fall was Totara Heights, down 16.5% to a median of $975,700, and prices in Parau and Wattle Downs also dropped by over 16%.

Can you afford your first home? Using median first-home prices from CoreLogic, each month Stuff is tracking how many weeks of savings a median-income household needs for a standard deposit, and what the mortgage on that first home will cost. weeks of

saving weeks ofsaving fortnightly mortgage

repayments fortnightly mortgagerepayments Deposit weeks Fortnightly repayments LVR Restrictions introduced in October 2013.

Interest rates are one-year fixed on a 30-year term.

Savings = 30% of the household income. S_Monogram

But Herne Bay in Auckland, where prices were down by 10.5%, or $412,650, remained the country’s most expensive suburb with a median of $3.36 million.

Prices rose in 57 suburbs around the rest of the country over the year, and in 33 of them they increased by at least 2%. Most of those suburbs were in the lower South Island

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the analysis showed the ongoing weakness in the market over the year.

But it also revealed that prices in 128 suburbs increased over the last three months, and in 71 of those suburbs they were up by at least 0.5%, he said.

Supplied Quarterly figures show prices falls in some suburbs levelling out, CoreLogic’s Kelvin Davidson says.

Maungaturoto and Kaiwaka in Northland were the two top performing suburbs over the quarter, with price increases of 4.7% and 3.5% respectively.

“The quarterly measure of price movements is a timelier measurement of the market downturn,” he said.

“The trend shows price falls have effectively levelled out and provides further, tentative evidence that the downturn may be winding up, for better or worse, depending on your perspective.”

Davidson said prices in most suburbs were still down over the quarter, but a turning point had to start somewhere.

Factors such as the surge in migration, the loosening of loan-to-value ratios, and mortgage rates nearing their peak would begin to flow through to the market pretty soon, he said.

“We should start to see more prices in more suburbs flattening out, or even increasing over the next three to six months as a result.

“But the end of the downturn does not mean the start of a new boom, and we are still expecting further falls to come.”

There would be no neat end to the downturn, he said.

“And with mortgage rates still high, affordability stretched, tight investor regulations, and debt-to-income ratio restrictions looming in early 2024, the market is likely to remain relatively subdued.”