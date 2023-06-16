The suburbs where house prices have been on the rise

Investors, apartment owners, and those selling in Auckland are the most likely to lose money when they sell property, CoreLogic data shows

House prices in a tiny South Island town rose by more than 8% over the last year, making it one of a select group of areas to beat the market downturn, new analysis reveals.

Corelogic released its latest suburb price mapping figures this week, and they showed that while prices were down annually in 860 of the 917 suburbs analysed, they were up in 57.

In 33 suburbs, prices increased by at least 2%, and in six they rose by over 5%. All the suburbs with 5%-plus increases were in the lower South Island.

Tuatapere, a rural town in Southland, had the biggest jump in prices, up 8.1% to a median of $295,850 now from $273,800 at this time last year.

It was on the Southern Scenic Route from Invercargill to Te Anau, and was a popular tourist stop, but had a population of just 531 in the 2018 census.

Otautau, another small Southland town, and Waimate in Canterbury rounded out the top three price increases. Their medians were up 7.6% to $362,750 and 5.8% to $444,400 respectively.

Blaketown on the West Coast, Mataura in Gore, and Maori Hill in Timaru also had price increases of over 5% over the last year.

Adobe Stock/Stuff House prices increased by over 5% in six South Island suburbs over the last year.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said these areas all had more affordable prices, and had not experienced the big price surges that other suburbs did in the recent boom.

They were not investment hot spots, and prices had not got as stretched, so there was more scope for prices to continue to rise, he said.

“But the markets in these areas tend to do their own thing and sort of just tick along, regardless of the wider cycle. Prices don’t go up or down as much as they do elsewhere.”

The fact they had agricultural-based economies, and could also be seeing some benefit from the recovery in tourism might have helped to keep spending up and put a bit more pressure on house prices, he said.

Over the last three months, prices rose in 128 suburbs, and in 71 they were up by at least 0.5%, CoreLogic’s analysis showed.

Fifteen suburbs around the country had increases of over 1.5%, including some in Auckland, Rotorua, New Plymouth and Dunedin.

Prices in Maungaturoto, a small town in Kaipara in Northland, had the biggest quarterly jump, up 4.7% to a median of $607,600.

It was followed by Kaiwaka, also in Kaipara, and Otautau in Southland with increases of 3.5% and 2.6% which left their median prices at $695,150 and $362,750.

The South Auckland suburb of Red Hill had the fourth-biggest increase, up 2.5% to a median of $858,450.

Davidson said that at a quarterly level price movements could be volatile, so a suburb could be up one quarter and down the next.

“It’s not all that easy at that level to cast a blanket over it, and say movements could be due on to one factor, or another.”

But the wider quarterly analysis suggested price falls had levelled out in some suburbs, and there were signs coming through that the market downturn might be winding up, he said.

“The Real Estate Institute figures out today add to that feeling, and suggest the fundamental drivers of the market could be turning round.”

Prices in Auckland and Wellington had fallen the most over the downturn, and with some quarterly increases in Auckland suburbs it might be another sign the market was bottoming out, he said.

”Other factors may also be at play. Red Hill’s median price is comparatively low by Auckland standards, and if it is an area with bigger sections, it could be attracting people looking for more bang for their buck.”

BNZ chief economist Mike Jones has said that while the days of falling prices might be nearing an end, that did not mean the market was set to boom.

ASB senior economist Mark Smith said prices nationwide looked set to edge higher given key support factors, but stretched affordability meant they were unlikely to gallop away.