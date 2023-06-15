House sales jumped 30% between April and May: Real Estate Institute

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

The number of houses sold increased by more than 30% in some parts of the country last month, and it suggests confidence is returning to the market, the Real Estate Institute says.

There were 5752 houses sold nationwide in May, a 0.4% decline on the 5776 sold at the same time last year, the institute’s latest figures showed.

But in April the annual decrease in sales was 11.5%, and in March it was 15.0%.

Sales in May were also up 30% on the previous month when there were 4262 sales nationwide, a near record low for an April.

In Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Wellington, Tasman, Marlborough and Southland, sales were up by 30% or more from April.

Marlborough had the biggest increase at 66.7%, while in Auckland and Wellington sales rose by 37.8% and 38.9% respectively. Wellington’s sale count of 653 was its highest since November 2021.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said typical seasonal changes had to be taken into account, and it was only Marlborough, Tasman and Wellington that well exceeded what would be typical between May and April.

It was clear that current high interest rates, combined with a tight economy, were still influencing the market as buyers continued to act with caution while economic headwinds played out, she said.

House sales increased by over 30% in seven regions in May.

“But heading into the winter months there are some positive signs following the Reserve Bank’s easing of the loan-to-value restrictions and the stabilising of interest rates.

“This month median prices eased at a slower rate, and sales are marginally down compared to May last year. Seven regions increased in sales counts, an indicator of returning market confidence.”

House prices fell further on an annual basis, with the median price down 8.2% to $780,000 in May, from $840,000 at the same time last year. But the median was unchanged from April.

The institute’s House Price Index, which measures the changing value of residential property nationwide, showed an annual decrease of 11.2%. It has dropped 18% from its market peak in November 2021.

Prices were down annually in every region, except Nelson where the median was up 2.7% to $770,000.

In Auckland and Wellington the median was down by 10.4% and 11.7% to $995,000 and $795,000 respectively. Auckland’s median was up 0.5% from April, while Wellington’s was down 1.2%.

The index showed Auckland’s prices were now 23.2% lower than at the market peak, while Wellington’s were 26% lower.

Canterbury’s median price was down 5.4% annually to a median of $650,000, and the index had the region’s prices down 9.4% from their peak.

A shift in the balance of supply vs demand might be starting, Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says.

Baird said the total number of homes for sale nationwide appeared to have stabilised, with only a slight annual increase of 0.9% in stock levels.

There were 26,685 homes on the market in May, down 6.8% from 28,643 in April, and new listings were down by 18.1% from the same time last year.

There had been low levels of property coming on to the market across the country for much of this year, she said.

“As sales volumes are back at more normal levels, we may be seeing the beginning of a shift in the balance of supply vs demand.”

Agents reported that most sellers were meeting the market, but others were holding on to sell at a higher sale price, and it was these properties that stayed on the market longer, she said.

“But the easing of the LVRs, commentary around peak inflation and a renewed confidence is seeing more first home buyers seek out opportunities.”