Suprise increase in property auction action as buyers move off sidelines

Investors, apartment owners, and those selling in Auckland are the most likely to lose money when they sell property, CoreLogic data shows

The number of properties selling at auction increased last month, and the uptick was driven by activity in Auckland, the Real Estate Institute’s latest figures show.

Since the peak of the market in late 2021, sales by auction have plummeted, and just 9.9% (569) of homes sold under the hammer nationwide in May, according to the institute.

That was slightly down from 10.8% (622) at the same time last year, and it was a significant drop from the 28.5% auction sales in May 2021 when the market was booming.

But the figures also showed there were 160 more auction sales in May than the previous month, with the proportion increasing from 9.2% in April.

Ray White lead auctioneer Sam Steele said there had been a noticeable uplift in auction activity from buyers over the last six weeks.

The increase in activity was reflected in his agency’s clearance rates in May, which were over 50% for the first time in over a year, he said.

“Last week we conducted 75 auctions, and there was a clearance rate of 53.8%, which was up 5.33% on the same time last year.”

Bidder numbers were also on the rise, while buyer inquiries were increasing, he said.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff There were 160 more property sales by auction in May than there were in April, the Real Estate Institute says.

“We are coming into winter, traditionally a quieter time in the market, so the uplift is a bit of a surprise. But inflation and interest rates seem to be stabilising, and that gives people more certainty.

“There is a new sense of opportunity among buyers, and first-home buyers are particularly prominent. Many have been waiting on the sidelines for a long time, and now they see a chance to secure a property.”

Steele said the increase in auction activity he had observed was mainly in Auckland, although it had improved in other areas too.

The institute’s figures showed that 18.1% (325) of Auckland sales were by auction, up from 16.1% (209) in April and from 17% (318) in May last year.

In many other parts of the country the percentage of auction sales had dropped on an annual basis, but one exception was Wellington.

Traditionally, auctions were not a popular sales method in the capital, but in May they made up 3.5% (23) of sales, up from 2.6% (12) in April and 1.3% (seven) last May.

Harcourts managing director Bryan Thomson said there was no question that auction activity had picked up recently, with more bidders and more sales earlier in the auction process.

Buyer inquiry and open home attendance had also improved, and agents were reporting that from around the country, he said.

“One reason for it is that interest rates look to have peaked, and that gives people more confidence in what they might end up paying on the mortgage.

“There is also lots of talk about house prices having fallen considerably, and that has left buyers thinking now is the time to get in as prices are more affordable than they were.”

Supplied Buyers are moving back into the market, Harcourts managing director Bryan Thomson says.

The fact sales volumes fell to such lows earlier this year proved people who needed to buy or sell were not doing so, he said.

“But you can only put your life on hold for so long, and it seems that now many of those people are ready to put into action the plans they have been waiting on for the last 18 months or so.”

The improvement in the market was not a boom, but it was a far more positive environment than it had been for some time, he said.

In economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey of real estate agents, more agents reported they were seeing increased numbers at auctions than were seeing decreased numbers for the first time in over two years.

He said the net percentage of respondents at 2% was some distance from the high results during the second half of 2020.

“But back then trading was in a pandemic frenzy. This time around, the result is one of many indicators telling us that the market is bottoming out and may already have done so.”

A net 32% of survey respondents also reported that they were seeing more people at open homes, he said.

“This is the strongest result since February 2021 just before LVR rules returned and tax changes were imposed on investors. The willingness of people to more actively canvas potential purchasing options is clear from this result.”