Time is right to 'go hard' on build-to-rent developments, developer says

Over 150 new build-to-rent apartments developed through a partnership between a KiwiSaver provider and a home building company have started to hit the Auckland market.

Eighteen months ago Simplicity and NZ Living announced they were joining forces, as Simplicity Living, on an initiative to build 10,000 new and affordable, long-term rental properties over 10 years.

Now, the first stage of the company’s first build-to-rent development, Kupenga in Point England, is complete, and the second stage was due to be completed in four weeks time.

The company’s second development in Onehunga is due for completion in July.

Once completed, the two developments would add a total of 159 apartments into the market, but the first 69 in Kupenga were already fully leased.

Construction on a third build-to-rent development in Owairaka/Mount Albert was under way, and the 51 apartments would meet HomeStar 6 levels of build quality and energy efficiency.

Simplicity Living managing director Shane Brealey said the long-term solution to the housing crisis was to build a lot more warm, dry, high-quality homes in great locations and with good value rents.

To that end, the company had two more large projects in the development and consenting stage, and each one would have about 300 apartments for long-term rent, he said.

Supplied/Supplied An artist’s impression of Simplicity Living’s Owairaka/Mount Albert development, which is now under construction.

It was also near putting another few sites under contract.

“We are very active in trying to take advantage of this part of the cycle, because there is a lot less competition for land out there.

“Land is also a bit more affordable now, and construction costs have come back a bit. There is tangible evidence of a reduction in costs from where they were at the peak of the market.”

It made a difference in construction, and it meant now was the time to step up on build-to-rent, which could be a tough asset to make work, he said.

“But demand is up, and migrant figures indicate we will soon be screaming out for more rental accommodation, so we feel the conditions are right to put down our foot and go hard.”

The rest of the market was in the doldrums, and that would lead to a reduction in supply, so by 2024 to 2025 supply and demand would be out of balance again, Brealey said.

“So we are trying to do all that we can to minimise that imbalance.”

The Kupenga apartments were now home to over 150 residents across all age groups, he said.

“Demand for the Kupenga apartments was high, so there is already a waiting list for the 42 apartments in the second stage.”

There was also strong interest in the Onehunga apartments, and he expected them to be rented quickly.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The time is right to go hard on build-to-rent development, Simplicity Living’s Shane Brealey says.

“Build-to-rent homes can also provide very reliable returns over the long term. Just ask the thousands of Kiwis who already own rental properties."

Recent research from commercial real estate firm CBRE showed there were currently 61 not-for-sale apartment developments, which included build-to-rent and social housing projects, in the pipeline.

That was equal to the number of for-sale apartment projects for the first time in almost 10 years.

CBRE associate director of research Tamba Carleton said the 61 not-for-sale projects in the first quarter of this year was up from 58 non-saleable, versus 73 saleable, projects in the last quarter of last year.

“This data is indicative of one way in which developers might be able to move forward and finance their builds, a way to stay active, during the downturn.”

The net increase in the non-saleable sector in the last quarter suggested people were starting to see that pathway ahead of them, she said.

Build-to-rent development was slow to take off in New Zealand, but increasing numbers of projects were now being announced.

A new 350 apartment development in Takapuna in Auckland was announced in April. The joint project between council-owned Eke Panuku​, Cedar Pacific​ and McConnell Property​ would be the first major build-to-rent scheme on the North Shore.

Kiwi Property’s first build-to-rent development at Sylvia Park in Auckland was scheduled to be ready for tenants in June next year. It would have 295 apartments.

The company was also planning a 200-apartment build-to-rent tower for New Lynn in Auckland, and saw scope to develop 1200 build-to-rent apartments around Auckland over the next 10 years.