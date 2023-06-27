Luxury alpine village new builds selling for fixed prices

The undisclosed price fetched for this large home in Wānaka on January 27, 2023 is reported by Colliers to be a record for a single home on a non-development site. It exceeds an $8.45m sale last year.

A high-end residential subdivision in the Cardrona Valley near Wanaka is offering fixed-price home packages to buyers to give them “certainty in uncertain times”.

The $650 million Mt Cardrona Station development, which has been in the making for 15 years, will eventually have 400 homes over 29 hectares of the 400 hectare high country site.

Land and home packages in the first four neighbourhoods went on the market in late 2021, and the company recently marked $50m in total sales.

Forty-five of the 74 sections currently on offer have been sold, but the fixed price offer was for land, home and landscaping packages which started from $1.45m for a 108m² cottage design.

The more expensive fixed price offerings were a 150m², two-storey, three-bedroom design for from $1.8m, and a 210m², four-bedroom, pavilion-style home from $2.3m.

Mt Cardrona Station co-owner Chris Morton said the company was confident in the face of interest rate hikes, housing market challenges and the post-pandemic environment.

Many commentators were predicting an imminent upswing in house prices, but what the market needed was the ability to build with certainty in uncertain times, he said.

“That’s why we’re giving potential buyers the chance to buy a fixed-price house and land package in a spectacular South Island alpine retreat.

Supplied/Supplied An artist’s impression of one of the fixed price house and land packages available at Mt Cardrona Station.

“They’ll have peace of mind knowing there will be no cost overruns, and their build won’t be subject to the ups and downs of construction supplies.”

Work was under way on the development with all services to the site established, roading built and sealed and building platforms ready to go.

Initial titles for the first neighbourhoods were expected to be issued later this winter, and construction on site would then get under way, Morton said.

But the builder, Wanaka-based CDL Building, was working with off-site manufacturing company, Hector Egger, on the framing and truss elements of the first six homes in the house and land packages.

Eleven more homes were in the pipeline, and CDL Building, which was building all the fixed-price homes, would start on-site construction of the first six homes in early spring this year.

A cornerstone building, The Homestead, was planned for the centre of the development.

The 1350m² building would feature a restaurant, members’ lounge, gym and workout spaces, meeting rooms, reception area, swimming pool and hot pools.

It was designed and consented, but was being built in three stages, with construction on the first stage due to start later this year.

Supplied/Supplied A recent drone shot of the Mt Cardrona Station development site.

Morton, who has owned the land with co-director Andrew Spencer since 2006, said alpine landscapes, adventurous living and luxurious homes did not often go hand-in-hand.

“But we’ve put a lot of thought and time into making this work and building a strong community here.”

Some sections in the development would be set aside as affordable housing opportunities available through the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust.

Mt Cardrona Station project manager Tom Morton said details were still being finalised with the trust, but at this stage the company was working on two potential sections.

That was made possible by Queenstown’s inclusionary housing process, whereby developers make contributions of 5% of the estimated sales value of the serviced lots, or of land to the Trust.

The first homeowners would be able to move in the second quarter of next year, but it was expected the development would take up to 10 years to be fully built.