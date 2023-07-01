Home-buyer query: Why was our offer not presented straight away?

If you thought it was your dream home, it can be disappointing to miss out after making an offer.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority. She answers your house buying and selling questions.

QUESTION: Recently, we were the first to put an offer on a property for sale by negotiation (which we didn’t end up getting). The real estate agent told us they held onto our offer and asked other buyers to submit their own offers before they presented them all to the seller. We thought we had a good chance of getting the property because we had a high offer and got in quick. Why didn’t the agent present our offer to the seller straight away?

ANSWER: Firstly, I’m sorry to hear that you missed out on this property. I hope this doesn’t dampen your home-buying spirits. However, what you experienced can be standard practice in the real estate industry in a process referred to as the multi-offer process.

A multi-offer process is used when more than one buyer makes a written offer on a property. Multi-offer processes can differ from agency to agency – and depend on the sales method – but they can only be described as a multi-offer when there is more than one offer in writing.

REA chief executive Belinda Moffat says the multi-offer process is intended to provide all interested buyers with a fair and equal opportunity to submit their best offer, and to get the best outcome for the seller.

How does the multi-offer process work?

Some real estate agencies will hold onto the first offer they receive from prospective buyers while they check for others, resulting in a multi-offer process. The multi-offer process is intended to provide all interested buyers with a fair and equal opportunity to submit their best offer for a property they wish to purchase. It is also designed to create competition between potential buyers to ensure the best offer reaches the seller.

I understand this may feel unfair if you presented your offer first, but it is the licensed real estate professional’s (licensee’s) responsibility to get the seller the best outcome.

Licensees have a fiduciary duty to their clients – and in most cases, the client is the seller. This means the licensee must work in the best interests of the person they are acting for, who is also paying them commission.

However, this fiduciary duty does not override licensees’ other duties, such as their duty of fairness to all participants in the transaction – including prospective buyers.

It's important to put your best offer in once you know you're in a multi-offer situation.

How do I know if I’m in a multi-offer situation?

If more than one written offer has been received, the licensee involved in the sale is required to tell all prospective buyers that it is a multi-offer situation. They are not allowed to pretend there are other genuine written offers if they do not exist, and they also cannot say you are in multi-offer situation unless they have a written offer.

If you are the first to submit a written offer before the multi-offer process starts, the licensee must inform you and give you the opportunity to review your offer and submit a new one, if you prefer. Alternatively, they must let you know if other buyers in the multi-offer process pull out, leaving only your offer. In this situation, you must also be given the opportunity to review and submit a new offer.

Once you know you are in a multi-offer situation, it’s important that you put in your best offer first as you may not get the chance to negotiate with the seller or make any changes to your offer.

You will be competing with other prospective buyers, so think about how you can make your offer the most attractive to the seller, whilst also meeting your own needs and being within your own means.

Remember, the best offer does not only relate to price. For example, an offer with fewer or no conditions attached may be the most appealing to the seller.

The process can be a lot to take in, particularly for people new to buying or selling property.

How are the offers presented to the seller?

Each agency should have a multi-offer policy you can read to become familiar with how they run their multi-offer process. The licensee must not favour one offer over another, however a licensee can provide the seller with advice or information about the offers. Like other sales methods, the seller does not have to accept any of the offers. For example, they may accept one offer, reject all offers or choose to negotiate further with one of the prospective buyers.

I understand this can be a lot to take in – particularly if you are new to buying or selling property. If you have any concerns about a multi-offer process you are part of, it’s important to seek advice from your lawyer or conveyancer. You can also speak to the supervising agent or branch manager from the agency that is selling the property.

All the best with your house hunting.

For more information about the process of buying or selling property – and what to expect when working with a real estate professional – visit settled.govt.nz. Have a question for Belinda? Email homed@stuff.co.nz.