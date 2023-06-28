The luxury Auckland homes selling for half a billion dollars so far this year

Caleb Paterson says the buyers and sellers of luxury properties operate differently. This Ōkura property sold for $6.4m.

A real estate agent specialising in luxury multi-million dollar Auckland houses says the ultra-rich do things differently when it comes to buying and selling their homes.

Real estate agent Caleb Pearson, who has just launched the agency Paterson Luxury, says across Auckland there are about 4,500 houses which would be considered premium – valued at $3.5 million or more.

He cites REINZ data, which shows 138 luxury residencies and mansions valued at over $512 million have been sold since the start of 2023 in the Auckland region.

Paterson says the upper end of the market operates “differently from other segments”.

“Many of the owners prefer to fly under the radar and some have property holdings in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Discretion is fundamental and for that reason, we do not have any signage on our vehicles.”

Supplied The luxury cars could be admired from one of the living rooms in the Dairy Flat home.

He says some of the buyers are “extremely busy and want to purchase a home they can move into without the need for any modification”.

“The second group of purchasers prefer to add their own style and flair to the property, and are willing to spend the extra time and money to create something that is exclusive to them. This is also often the case with some of our younger buyers,” he says.

Paterson says Generation X clients are driving the demand for modern architecturally designed homes.

“Right now there is considerable demand for industrial-looking properties utilising materials such as steel, with architects like Fearon Hay in favour.

Supplied Expansive spaces are de rigeuer at this end of the market, says Caleb Paterson.

“There is also a desire for single-level structures, which means that purchasers can live in these homes for a longer period of time - while enjoying a property that is minimalist and low maintenance.

“We still do see a considerable amount of interest in the large sprawling estates in areas like Coatesville, where there is room for swimming pools and tennis courts which owners often don’t utilise but are built simply to enhance the property’s status,” he says.

Paterson says high-end clients expect to see a minimum of three entertaining areas, 4m-stud heights, multiple bathrooms, and ultra-modern kitchens.

Supplied Caleb Paterson says high end clients want privacy, salt water pools, three entertaining areas, and more.

Privacy is also important, as are outdoor entertaining areas.

“There is also a move towards salt water in pools rather than chlorine and of course, these need to be heated,” he says.

Paterson says new migration is driving demand for New Zealand’s most prestigious properties.

“Around half the interest in these houses is from international buyers who are coming into the country as new residents.

“We had one international client who had tried to get an investors visa where he was willing to spend $10 million on property and was going to launch a large business in NZ. He waited nine months to get through and got knocked back every time.

Supplied This property in Dairy Flat, Rodney, Auckland sold under the hammer for $5.35 million in 2021.

“He then got fed up and put in a skilled worker visa, two weeks later he got access and didn’t have to spend any money setting up a business here any more - I am hearing these stories all the time at the moment,” he says.

Paterson says there is often a significant difference between the RV and the property value in the top end of the market.

He says property losses are at their owner's discretion, where they desire to liquidate funds for a better investment elsewhere.

“Often these high net worth individuals are able to sell one property at what can appear to look like a loss only to be able to capitalise on a bigger or better property or investment elsewhere,” he says.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Andrew Harley and Bec Whitley have both seen colleagues leave the industry as commission earnings fall 37% in the space of a year.

His agency has launched a concierge service to help time-poor high net worth individuals prepare the property for sale.

“As part of our offering we will manage everything from landscape gardeners to builders and even get concept plans for a pool drawn up if that’s what is needed for the property,” he says.