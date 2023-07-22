Here's what it takes to make it as a real estate agent in a downturn

Two real estate agents give their insights on the market as the downturn continues, and the workforce shrinks. (First published August 17, 2022)

Hundreds of real estate agents have left the business since the market downturn started, but quiet times can also be a time for professional growth, agency owners say.

House prices nationwide were down 9% in the year to June and by 17.7% from the market peak, according to the latest figures from the Real Estate Institute.

Sales volumes also remained low, although figures from the institute and CoreLogic showed activity had been picking up over recent months.

The downturn might have started to bottom out, but commentators have said that did not mean the market would rebound sharply, and it was likely to remain quiet for some time.

But Century 21 New Zealand wants to sign up more franchisees, and company owner Tim Kearins said it was a good time for motivated people working in the industry to branch out on their own.

“Despite what some people may think, this is the perfect time in the property cycle for experienced real estate agents and businesspeople to set up a new shop.

“Talk to most successful agents and offices. Many started when the market was contracting or softening, and say it was the making of them.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Quieter housing markets can be a good time for experienced agents to set up their own shop.

Century 21 Edwards Realty branch manager Vicki Southgate said structure and passion were the key to success.

For salespeople it was necessary to structure the week around following up with clients, reporting on sales they had under way, preparing for open homes and auctions, and prospecting.

When heading an agency the same applied, and a structured work mode was critical, she said.

“To be successful, you have to turn up, and talk to your team every day. You have to always be available, and ready for any issues. It is about being there to support your people.”

Her agency was a family business, and its salespeople had been with them for a long time, so the whole team worked together, she said.

“We want to be seen to be as trustworthy and ethical as a business, and our salespeople are representing our values, so my job is to encourage and enable them in that.”

Supplied/Supplied Century 21 Edwards Realty branch manager Vicky Southgate says her job is to support her team.

Gone were the days when salespeople were out on their own, operating like car salesmen, she said.

“These days real estate is a profession, and there are lots of laws, regulations and requirements which agents need to understand, and follow diligently. Training and teamwork are key to ensuring that.”

A quiet market was more challenging, as sales come easily in a hot market. Southgate said salespeople had to get back to the basics, and do them well, but her role was to support them.

“When times are harder, salespeople don’t get listings and deals all the time. It can be tough and demanding, especially for less experienced people.

“I have to be there for them, keep their spirits up, help them if there is a problem, and motivate them to step up more.”

It was also important to ensure clients were treated compassionately, no matter what their situation was, she said.

“Real estate is very rewarding, as people rely on you to do the best you can for them, and you help to get them to where they want to be. That feels good, and my job is to help facilitate that.”

For Property Brokers managing director Guy Mordaunt, the real estate business was more about people than property.

Houses were houses, and often it was not the salesperson who sold them as they sold themselves, he said.

“Real estate is about helping people through the process of selling efficiently, and leaving people happy with the result.

“And running an agency is about supporting your agents to do that well, so the joys and challenges of my job come from dealing with people, both my team, and the public.”

Supplied/Supplied Upskilling salespeople should be a focus in quieter markets, Property Brokers managing director Guy Mordaunt says.

“Real estate is all consuming, people put a lot of hours in, and it is not just a job. Families are part of it too, which is very rewarding.

“But it means dealing with HR issues is a huge part of the job, and then there is the day-to-day work that comes with running any type of business.”

The current market was quieter, but it was a more normal market than in 2020 to 2021, Mordaunt said.

“Experienced agents know downturns are part of the cycle, and this is nothing like the global financial crisis, but for newer agents the change has been a shock, and it means sales are no longer as easy.

“A quieter market is harder, but it also helps salespeople grow their skills. For agency owners, that means you have to focus on training for your people to boost their skills to help them get through.”

His agency was investing in training for salespeople and branch managers. Having great managers was the key to success because they looked after their people, and made sure they did their job well, he said.

“Our business is a long way from being undermined by the amount of data now available. Rather, real estate needs person-to-person contact and knowledgeable service, and that is not going to change.”

Ray White Remuera director John Bowring said his agency’s motto was to deliver customers a home safely, and if the systems and processes in place were good, that made it easy.

But a big part of a successful agency was having a great culture, and good people, as doing well was all about collaboration, he said.

“Real estate is seen as an individual’s game, but you have to work as a team. One person might have the listing, but another the buyer, and they need to collaborate to get a deal across the line, for example.”

Popular belief had it that agents earned lots of money, but it was rare to get a day off in real estate, and burnout was a real problem, he said.

“Agency owners need to manage their people, and make sure they are not suffering from burn-out, or any other issues. You must be conscious of how people are feeling because it impacts on their performance.

Supplied/Supplied Success in real estate is about people and collaboration, Ray White Remuera co-owner John Bowring says.

“The key to running an agency is managing your team well. I am close to everyone on our team, and make sure I catch up with 10 to 15 agents a day, just to see how they are doing, and if they need my help.”

The business ebbed and flowed in cycles, and salespeople needed to manage that, but agency owners had to help by upskilling them to adapt and survive, Bowring said.

“Tougher times are when you need to inject fuel into the fire, with training, to get your agents through. When the market was booming anyone could sell a house.

“But that’s not the case now, and salespeople, particularly less experienced ones, need to be supported, and the focus has to be on building networks, and boosting their performance.”

Dealing with clients could be challenging, but if an agency’s processes and data were good, it was possible to deal with anybody, and to sell well, he said.

“There is more regulation and compliance than there used to be, and it is crucial to get that, and the duty of care to clients, right as there are consequences, including big fines or losing your license, if you don’t.

“Many people think it is just about getting a listing and then selling it, but the inside secret is that success in real estate is all about people.”