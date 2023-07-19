Shared space in prime spot in Ockham's new apartment building

There are sweeping views over the city from the wrap-around deck in Aalto’s residents’ hub.

Community is a focus in Ockham Residential’s newest apartment building, and that is why the entire top floor is set aside as shared space for the residents.

Aalto, in Auckland’s Morningside, has a residents’ lounge and kitchen, a wrap-around deck with sweeping views, a work-from-home office, and a bookable guest room on its penthouse level.

The seven-storey, brick building, which has 39 apartments, and 112 bike spaces but no car parks, is Ockham’s 17th development, and its third to open this year.

Launched in 2021, apartments were on the market for from $550,000 for a studio, from $600,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, and from $810,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The apartments sold out within a month of the launch, and 30% of them went to first-home buyers.

Ockham head of communications Peter Malcouronne​ said the building took the developer’s “commitment to the commons” to new heights, with its best spaces accessible to all residents.

The shared areas were spaces for a community to flourish, and part of a wider, underlying philosophy, he said.

“We make apartments, but we build communities. It’s why we build in buzzy suburbs like Morningside, dynamic, well-connected neighbourhoods close to trains, buses, bikeways.

Supplied/Supplied There are 39 apartments in Ockham’s new Morningside apartment building.

“It’s why our communal facilities are centrepieces, not after-thoughts, and it is why the residents’ hub commands the prime spot in the building.”

But its city-fringe location, just 3km from CBD, and close to the bus route, the Morningside train station, and the Northwestern cycleway, and build also set the building apart, he said.

Built on a 799m² site, Aalto was one of the first apartment blocks to be developed in the area under the new THAB (Terrace Housing and Apartment Building) rules.

It was an energy-efficient building, with features such as two 30,000 rainwater retention tanks, and it was also Ockham’s fourth development with no car parks.

Malcouronne said with nimbyism nibbling at the carcass of the National-Labour housing accord, and pressure mounting from the development lobby to build out, rather than up, Aalto offered a model of what could be done.

It showed it was possible to build decent apartments in great areas that did not cost the earth, and it spoke to the central aim of the Auckland Unitary Plan to build “a quality, compact city”, he said.

“We hope it is a model for future-proof sustainable buildings and a city focused on community and permanence, rather than being mired in a car-centric, consumerist past.

“It represents a vision of Auckland as it could be.”

STUFF A law change will allow landowners in major cities to build up to three storeys without resource consent. (First published October 2021)

Green Party MP for Auckland Central Chloe Swarbrick, who helped to officially open Aalto on Monday, said the idea there had to be a trade-off between density and green space was a false dichotomy.

It was possible to do density well, while at the same time building in a way that was not against the environment, and which provided community spaces, she said.

“If we actually want to sell a vision of density done well, we need to share this – shared collective penthouses for everybody.

“This space is phenomenal, and it is demonstrative of the proof of concept. When people see this stuff they can believe it is possible.

“When you look out and understand that this was once one dwelling, and now we have 39 in here, and this phenomenal shared space. Again, we are presented with a massive amount of potential for our city.”

Auckland was losing lots of people due to the lack of more affordable housing options that enabled people to build a life here, she said.

“So I want to see more developments, like this, which build up and well, as quickly as possible. I want to see our city grow up, not out.”

Ockham’s Koa Flats in Meadowbank, and Aroha apartments in Avondale opened earlier this year, and Aatlo’s completion meant the developer had brought 916 apartments to the Auckland market since 2009.

It was also due to complete Manaaki in Onehunga, and The Greenhouse in Ponsonby by the end of the year.