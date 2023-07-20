Making your money go further in the property market

Trade Me Property's latest research shows that 55 percent of people think now is a good time to buy.

Property seekers are feeling positive about the market with more than half thinking now is a good time to buy, but their biggest concerns are about what's going to happen with interest rates and whether the cost of living will continue to rise.

These are some of the findings from Trade Me Property's latest research which shows that even though 55 percent think now is a good time to buy, concerns around finances are front of mind for buyers who want their money to go as far as possible.

Trade Me's Property Pulse Report also found most homeowners think house prices will continue to decline over the next 12 months, but a reduction in the number who think this suggests we may be nearing the bottom of the market.

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd says while there's no guarantee prices won't drop further, things are a bit more stable which means people are feeling more positive about making the decision to buy.

"One of the things we have seen in the last few years is that the regions around the country have been inflated past the point of affordability. What we have seen in the past 12 months is them coming back down to more realistic levels. The affordability side of things, particularly in the regions, has come back giving people the ability to get into the market."

SUPPLIED When the market and financial climate have so many variables, it's vital to be as informed as possible and that's where Trade Me Property can help.

However, says Lloyd, the thing about the property market is that all things are never equal. Christchurch is an example of how supply and demand affect prices. Because of the earthquakes, the supply has kept up with demand, meaning there haven't been the same price fluctuations.

Queenstown continues to be an anomaly because much of the money coming into that market is from elsewhere in the country or overseas, which has kept prices level with no drop.

Elsewhere however, many markets have gone back to pre-Covid levels.

"The thing about the market at the moment is that the FOMO we saw 18 months ago has gone. You can take a lot more time to make a decision. Properties are now spending longer onsite, with days on the market on Trade Me now at around 70," he says.

"There are still houses selling under the hammer, but by and large right across the country things are taking a lot longer to sell, which gives you time to time to inform yourself as much as you can."

When the market and financial climate have so many variables, it's vital to be as informed as possible. Lloyd says that's where Trade Me is a great companion informing buyers about the state of the market.

"Make it come to you," he says. "Save searches on Trade Me Property and get notified of new listings and activity, such as price drops."

You can narrow your search down by location, cost, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, or even specific features you'd like to see included as part of the home. The search function is also the best way to stay updated on deadline sales and mortgagee sales.Lloyd says people are often expecting a bargain when it comes to mortgagee sales, but this is not necessarily a given.

SUPPLIED Gavin Lloyd from Trade Me Property says talk to people who know about property and understand how the economy is tracking.

"People in that situation need to recoup as much money as possible. In theory it could be a bargain, but that's not a guarantee."

Lloyd's top tip for making your money go as far as possible is to talk to people who know about property and understand how the economy is tracking.

"I am a big believer in talking to experts. Whether that is having a good relationship with someone in your bank who can give you good advice, or going through a mortgage advisor. As a business that's where we have seen a big change. I think around 50 percent of mortgages are now done through an advisor. In Australia it is upward of 75 percent."

He also recommends going to as many open homes as possible in your area of interest to find out what's on offer and what expectations sellers have. Then take advantage of Trade Me's Property Price Index which offers insight into price trends by property type and size.

"Constantly ask lots of questions, because everyone has an opinion on property, but it has to work for your personal situation. Getting expert advice is definitely the way to go."There are more property listings than anywhere else. Start your search on Trade Me Property