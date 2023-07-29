My sister sold to the real estate agent's mum: Isn't this a conflict of interest?

If the real estate agent has an outside interest in a property, how can the seller be protected?

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority. She answers your house buying and selling questions.

QUESTION: My sister recently sold her property to the mother of the real estate agent who was listing the property.

I understand the agent selling the property told my sister early on that the buyer was his mother, however I’m not sure if my sister understood what impact it could potentially have on the sale.

I think there’s a chance she could have got more for her property than the offer she accepted.

What should she have been told about all this before she signed the sale and purchase agreement?

ANSWER: Managing actual or potential conflicts of interest in real estate transactions is important to ensure there is a fair process. I therefore understand your concern about the sale of your sister’s property and whether a potential conflict of interest was managed appropriately.

Fortunately, given the importance of this issue, there are compulsory steps and processes which licensed real estate agents (licensees) must follow when managing this type of situation. These obligations are outlined in the Real Estate Agents Act 2008 and the Code of Conduct which we at REA oversee.

Supplied REA chief executive Belinda Moffatt says a sale can be fair, even with a conflict of interest, provided due process is followed.

So long as these are followed, everybody involved in a property sale will have the information they need to make sure the transaction proceeds fairly.

One of the fundamental principles to understand is that a licensee must always work in their clients’ best interests. They are acting for the client and the client is paying their commission. In your sister’s situation, this means the licensee selling her property had a legal obligation to seek the best possible outcome for her, regardless of any relationship they may have had with the buyer.

What is a conflict of interest?

A conflict of interest may arise when a licensee’s personal or professional interests compete with their client’s interests. An example of a conflict of interest is like the one you described, where a licensee’s family member is interested in buying a property they are the listing agent for, or where a salesperson employed by the licensee buys the property.

What do licensees with a conflict of interest need to tell buyers?

When a potential conflict of interest arises, licensees must disclose this conflict of interest in writing to their client. Licensees must also disclose in writing any benefits above and beyond their commission that they may receive from a sale to every prospective party to the transaction. Additional benefits would include things like a referral fee (e.g. from another licensee or professional) or discounted goods or services (e.g. from a supplier business they work with).

In a situation like your sister’s, where a person related to the licensee is the prospective buyer, the licensee must also provide the vendor with an independent valuation, at the licensee’s own cost. This is to help the vendor make an informed decision about the sale price of their property and any offers they receive. The independent valuation can help reassure the vendor that the licensee is not trying to help their buyer get an unreasonably low sale price.

Finally, where this type of conflict of interest exists, before the sale can proceed the vendor must give their consent in writing, using a specific form which is prescribed in regulations. Licensees must provide the vendor with this form, on which the vendor confirms they are fully aware of the conflict of interest and have been provided with an independent valuation.

At REA, we recommend that anyone buying or selling property should seek independent legal advice before signing any documentation. This would include the form above, as well as agency agreements and sale and purchase agreements.

You may want to ask your sister if she was provided with all the required information prior to the sale. If she has concerns that steps weren’t followed, she may wish to contact the listing agency or reach out to REA for more information.

For more information about the process of buying or selling property – and what to expect when working with a real estate professional – visit settled.govt.nz. Have a question for Belinda? Email homed@stuff.co.nz.