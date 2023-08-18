Papamoa offers best of coastal living

This video is conceptual only and may be subject to change.

Papamoa has gone from a rural settlement and popular holiday destination to Tauranga's largest and fastest growing suburb in the past few decades.

It's not hard to figure out why long stretches of paddocks have made way for residential subdivisions offering idyllic coastal living to families, young people and retirees alike.

While Papamoa is only a stone's throw from the famous Mt Maunganui, it's well-known for its warm, sunny climate, 16 km of long white sandy beaches, the nearby Papamoa Hills Regional Park, and the walking and cycling trails along its waterways.

There's also a flourishing hospitality scene, good schools, shops and a new $1 billion town centre planned for Papamoa East, called "The Sands", which is already under way and it will feature a large supermarket, retail outlets, health hub, government services, community facilities and a $100 million aquatic centre.

"Papamoa is a booming seaside suburb that offers idyllic coastal living alongside great amenities, and there's plenty of active residential developments as a result," says Flowerday Homes' William Bouman.

Award-winning Flowerday Homes specialises in building quality houses in the Bay of Plenty. The company has house and land packages on offer in Golden Sands, just 500 metres from The Sands town centre.

"There is a huge need for more housing in the Bay of Plenty, Papamoa in particular. Market commentators feel the housing market has reached its bottom point, so now is a good time to buy before prices skyrocket," says William.

With more than 2000 new homes already completed in Golden Sands, another 11,000 are predicted to go up in Papamoa East in the coming years.

Expected to be four times the size of Mount Maunganui's Bayfair Shopping Centre, Papamoa's The Sands will open in stages from early next year.

It will include a New World supermarket, primary and secondary care facilities to service the eastern corridor, government services including police and fire, a library, retail, hospitality, hotels and commercial office spaces.

One of the stand-out features will be the new aquatic centre with Tauranga's first 50m Olympic-sized pool, a learn-to-swim pool, hydroslides, recreational areas and indoor sports and community facilities.

"It will be wonderful to see master-planned communities with higher-density housing mixed with community amenities, all of which make the area attractive to home buyers," says William.

With new commercial developments come jobs. The supermarket alone is expected to create 180 new jobs. The nearby Rangiuru Business Park currently underway will in time offer an additional 3000 to 4000 jobs.

Key roading in the form of the new Papamoa East Interchange will enable faster travel between neighbourhoods and Tauranga city when it is scheduled to open in 2026 too.

"The Tauranga Eastern Link has helped increase the attractiveness for both businesses and households at Papamoa, and the East Interchange will further help to unlock development and allow further growth."

There's no question that the coastal nature of Papamoa holds a strong appeal from a lifestyle point of view, says William.

"Apart from the world-class beach, it's a popular fishing and surfing spot, it's just a great place to live, to raise children and also to retire.

"It has all the schools and facilities, with more to come, and if you don't want to walk along the beach, there are many beautiful walking and cycle paths along Wairakei Stream and plenty of green spaces."

With the Papamoa population expected to rise by 11,000 by 2028, Flowerday Homes is encouraging potential buyers and investors to buy their piece of paradise now before prices rise.

The advantages of buying in the Golden Sands are many. For starters, the house and land packages now selling in the East Quarter are close to the new interchange and new town centre.

About 100 homes in the East Quarter have already been completed, with another 250 to come. Titles are ready to go for 125 of those.

Flowerday Homes' packages are three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes with internal access garage and will be low maintenance, built of quality coastal-appropriate materials, and come with a Bosch appliance package.

Backed by a 10-year Master Build guarantee, each home will be architecturally designed to meet the needs of families, young professionals, retirees and savvy investors.

"These affordable packages mean coastal living is within reach and with titles already issued, buyers could be moving into their new home and living their dream by next summer," says William.

