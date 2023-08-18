New Orewa development offers resort-style living

The Gardens is part of the existing Kensington Park development established 16 years ago in the beachside community of Orewa, just 30 minutes north of Auckland city.

The 40-acre residential site is New Zealand's first ever master-planned community and is home to over 800 residents to date.

The newest addition to the development is the just-completed The Gardens Apartments, with 23 of the 48 properties available for sale.

The freehold one, two and three-bedroom homes offer downsizers, retirees, young families and those seeking low maintenance lifestyles an opportunity to enjoy luxury apartment living with resort amenities in a prime coastal location.

"The homes are low-maintenance but quality-driven and designed for a lifestyle that enables homeowners to enjoy the benefits of the extensive landscape plan," says developer John Sax.

"With facilities featuring a gym, heated pool, sauna, vege garden allotments, petanque, a putting green, children's playground, 10 acres of manicured gardens, picnic areas, an on-site seasonal cafe and with streets and reserves maintained to the highest of standards, residents could be forgiven for thinking they are living in a resort.

"Instead, they are homeowners in one of New Zealand's most liveable and award-winning developments offering unbeatable location, facilities and lifestyle," says Sax.

Developed by Kensington Park Holdings Ltd owned by leading Auckland developer John Sax, the popular neighbourhood has already earned international recognition, winning international property awards, as well as awards closer to home for best development, best marketing and best architecture.

It's not hard to see why – designed by leading architectural firm Shanahan Architects, The Gardens Apartments are pure luxury.

The open plan layouts include generous kitchens, elegant dining areas and inviting living spaces that extend onto expansive balconies to bask in the views and enjoy the benefits of outdoor living.

Meticulously planned kitchens feature Miele appliances, Grohe tapware, timber veneer cabinetry and state-of-the-art stone benchtops.

There are plush bedrooms, fully-tiled bathrooms and quality fittings throughout with expansive windows that allow for natural light to stream in.

Outside, residents find themselves surrounded by native plantings and quality landscaping with pergolas over tranquil seating areas, herb and vegetable gardens and winding pathways.

In fact, The Park sits on the boundary of a scenic reserve, 16ha of native forest with walking tracks and natural flora and fauna. And just 500m away is Orewa Beach, with Orewa village only a 1km flat walk.

Naturally, John says buyers are attracted to the location but they're equally drawn to the easy-care lifestyle and friendly neighbourhood.

"A safe, caring neighbourhood is important, so The Gardens design concepts ensure safety factors are enhanced. For example, balconies are elevated, enabling residents to look down onto streets and footpaths, streets are narrow to encourage slow vehicle movement, homes overlook parks/ reserves and neighbours are encouraged to get to know one another.

"While we pay great attention to architecture, colours and design, what we are really building and offering is a great community. Much of our design is directed to create great streetscapes, community gathering spaces and establishing events so that neighbours can easily become friends."

And they do, says resident Anne-marie Tredray. "The resident population here varies from very young families to the more elderly and it's a mix that creates a friendly, caring neighbourhood where neighbours really do become friends.

"We like to socialise together, we are community minded and we all tend to look out for one another."

Fellow residents John and Janis agree, and sum up the general feeling about the Kensington Park lifestyle:

"What a fantastic place to live – we love it here. It is everything we ever wanted. Beautiful parks, lovely people and a great neighbourhood to be part of."

For more information or to visit the showhomes open daily, visit www.kensingtonpark.co.nz.