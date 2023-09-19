This West Auckland home is like a 70s design capsule, complete with links to Kiwi music greats Screaming Meemees

This home is like a 70s design time capsule, with a sunken conversation pit and built in bar. Images: Ray White

Like an architectural time capsule, this family home in West Auckland is packed with 70s gems.

There are the exposed beams and clerestory windows, the giant ranch sliders that open onto a wraparound veranda. There are the multiple levels, including a sunken conversation pit in front of the open fire, and leather upholstered bar in the downstairs poolroom.

And don’t even get me started about the brown checker-tiled kitchen, with its original baked honey-coloured Shacklock oven, and beaten copper range hood. It’s straight out of House and Garden magazine circa 1970.

The home is no late Mid-century museum, however. In fact, 103 Waimumu Road, Massey, in the Waitakere's, has been a family home to Dead Man Vintage founder Kate Buckley and her husband, musician Peter van der Fluit, of iconic Kiwi post punk band Screaming Meemees.

"It's a real workhorse that oven," says Buckley. "It was made for entertaining and making big meals for huge families. It still works perfectly, so I never got rid of it. It works better than any modern oven I've ever had in other homes. It's super old school, but it's just so functional, and it looks cool."

Ray White/Supplied 103 Waimumu Rd is a unique home.

"I wasn't really looking [for a house to buy]," says Buckley. "I'm a huge Mid-century architecture fan and I just came across it online about three years ago and just made it happen. We sold our place and managed to buy it all within a pretty short space of time. I just really fell in love. I saw and I just had to have it."

Buckley “went down the rabbit hole” researching Adams’ work after they couple moved into the house, and discovered how rare the Price Adams Dodd Architects founder’s homes were.

Ray White/Supplied Buckley’s collection of Hornsea ceramics are from the same period as the house.

"Most of the homes Rolly Adams built have been torn down. There were a lot on the cliffs around The North Shore, and they're all gone - and he didn't actually build that many anyway. So they're pretty rare. This is one of the few that are left. It's pretty special."

She says there's never a dull moment in the home. Every day brings a different view, a different way the light enters the rooms, a different way to use the rooms.

Ray White/Supplied The conversation pit is the heart of the home.

The five-bed, three-bath, 400m² home sits on a 673m² section. It’s a big home, but it still feels homely.

"These sorts of homes are like living in an art installation. You're not just sitting in a boring box, there's always something going on. It really changes the way you live in when you live in a house like this."

They use the sunken fire pit all the time in winter, because the fireplace puts out enough heat to turn that area into a cosy snug. Downstairs, Peter has a home studio and rehearsal space.

There’s also a second reception room that opens onto the pool, and comes complete with a 70s bar, like something straight out of Studio 54 – all that’s missing is the glitter ball.

Ray White/Supplied The kitchen is original.

"We use it as a servery. It's such a big house, it's like a second kitchen."

A long time collector of vintage pottery and ceramics, Buckley’s favourite pottery is Hornsea from the UK. Made in the 70s, it matches the home perfectly.

Ray White/Supplied The home has a view across the estuary to the city.

"This is a collection I've had for years, it's 1971 to 73. When I bought the house, the house matched the pottery I already had. It was waiting for the right house to be displayed in. It's been amazing having things that already matched the house."

With the children grown, the couple have decided a change of direction is in order, and they are reluctantly putting the home up for sale. It goes to auction on October 4.

Ray White/Supplied The wraparound veranda overlooks the swimming pool.

"Obviously I'm hoping that it will go to someone who's super passionate, and falls in love with it just like I did," says Buckley. "It is a project, there are things that need to be done, and for the right person, it's going to be an amazing project they can take over where I left off.

"I just don't think it's the kind of place you'd buy unless you had a serious sort of visceral reaction to it."

Ray White/Supplied The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.

There will be open homes at the property for the next three weekends. It is listed with Lynn Lacy-Hauck for Ray White.

Ray White/Supplied The bar, off the pool, is like having a second kitchen.

Ray White/Supplied There are multiple rooms for any way you want to live, including a dedicated study.