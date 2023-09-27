Mid-century Kāpiti home built by former deputy mayor faces uncertain future

This home in Kapiti was built in 1961 by a former deputy Mayor of Wellington, George Porter, for his family.

There’s something about Raumati’s Porter House that calls up memories of lazy beach holidays, terry-towelling swimming trunks, sandy feet, and salty, sun-kissed skin.

Built in 1961 by architect and former Wellington deputy mayor George Porter, the long, white, Mid-century post-and-beam home, set high on a Raumati sand hill, is the architectural distillation of summer. The floor to ceiling windows mean that almost every room faces that classic Kāpiti Coast view, out over the water to the island, and even as far as Te Waipounamu in the south-west.

But it’s this primo position that means the home could end up sold to developers, the owner fears.

Could this classic home be sold to a developer? The owner fears it might be.

The house has warm rimu wall panels, beams and flooring in the airy living room, a neat, functional little galley kitchen, and an open-plan bathroom (yes, really) - what were once inexpensive 60s design solutions are now coveted Mid-century features at the Porter House.

For the last 43 years, this classic building has been the holiday home of sisters Priscilla and Sheila Williams​, but their connection to the home reaches back further than that. Porter’s wife, Frances, a historian, was commissioned by the Williams family to write about Bishop William Williams, who translated the Bible into te reo Māori.

"We knew the family very, very well," says Priscilla. "One day, Frances told me they had to sell the beach house because they had to buy their daughter a farm. And I said, 'Well, I'm looking for a beach house. We'd like to buy it.' So it was as simple as that."

The home is full of classic Mid-century style and native timber.

That was in 1981. It’s been the Williams’ escape hatch ever since.

It’s clear the sisters are proud of the home’s past and relationship with Porter, who was by many accounts a progressive and well-liked deputy mayor.

Architect and former mayor George Porter, who built the house on the dunes in Kapiti.

After working for the Ministry of Works in the 40s, Porter founded the firm Porter & Martin. The company designed home in Aotearoa up to the early 80s. He became a Wellington city councillor in 1959, and was responsible for many of the large apartment buildings and social housing in Te Aro.

According to his 1998 obituary in The Evening Post, Porter was also responsible for the city including papakainga housing in its urban development schemes.

The living room has a 12ft stud, and views out to sea.

Porter became deputy mayor of Wellington in 1970, under mayor Frank Kitts. He continued running his own architectural practice. He built the house on Kohutuhutu Rd as his family holiday home.

"He was very interested in the modernist movement, and he was known for his beach-house style,” says Priscilla. “I sadly don't know of any others."

Working for the foreign service, Priscilla often lived overseas and wanted somewhere to come home to when she was in New Zealand.

"It was great. We used it as a beach house. We're now getting older, and we feel we have to part with it, which is sad. But it's time to move on and let somebody else enjoy it."

The galley kitchen was widened to make a little more room.

Originally a two-bedroom house, with a small master bedroom, and a larger room with built-in bunk beds for the kids, a third bedroom was added some time in the 70s. Downstairs there’s also a rumpus room/sleep-out, next to a laundry and a second bathroom.

The sisters did make some alterations to the home, but tried to keep them as much as possible in kind with the style of the house. They added a patio to the north end of the house, extending a pergola over it to match the stud and framing of the building.

"Because the bathroom is a bit unusual - It's a sort of open passage with a basin and then the shower and the lavatory are separate - it used to have a washing machine there, but it was too much for me. So we built a laundry downstairs."

One of the best features of the house is its orientation. Built along the sand dunes, all the rooms bar one face the sea.

The home has three bedrooms, including this built-in bunk room.

“That's very unusual,” says Priscilla. “Normally, the sections facing the sea are quite narrow, because they're quite expensive, so you cram as many on.

"That's why it will be possible under the new building regulations, I believe, to be able to build three townhouses there, all with sea views. And that might happen."

The bunkroom also has space for a double bed.

That result would be sad, she says. She hopes if the section is bought by a developer, the house could be removed and saved.

"We accept that it might not,” she says. “We cannot do anything to stop it from possibly going in due course. But we would like people to enjoy it."

The Williams' added a patio to the side of the house.

