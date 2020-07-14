Property market: Were predictions of doom misplaced?

Real estate agents are receiving more inquiries from overseas and some people are buying houses without seeing them.

New Zealand’s housing market is doing better than expected in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown, the Real Estate Institute says.

House prices across New Zealand were 9.2 per cent higher last month than in June 2019, at a median of $639,000.

Outside Auckland, house prices were 11.3 per cent higher year-on-year, at a median of $540,000.

Auckland’s median price lifted 9.2 per cent to $928,000.

Waikato had a record median price in June of $615,000 up from the previous record of $600,000, set the month before.

“Earlier this year, there were a number of predictions that house prices would fall, post-Covid. However, we are yet to see any evidence of that happening, with every region in the country seeing an uplift from the same time last year, and 10 out of 16 regions seeing an uplift from May,” said institute chief executive Bindi Norwell.

“With wage subsidies and mortgage ‘holidays’ still firmly in place, and demand for good property exceeding supply, we wouldn’t be so bold as to say there won’t be an easing of pricing in the coming months when these support mechanisms come to an end. But right now, Kiwis’ love affair with property continues unabated – especially with the low interest rates we currently have in the market.”

Economists have suggested prices could fall anything up to about 15 per cent because of the impact of Covid-19.

Gisborne had the largest median annual increase: 29.4 per cent up to $440,000.

In Canterbury, the median price was up 5.4 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, to $469,000.

The number of properties sold in June across New Zealand increased by 7.1 per cent from the same time last year, from 6184 to 6625.

“Not only did sales volumes return to ‘normal’ in June, they were the highest for a June month in four years suggesting that the impact of lockdown is now well and truly behind the country, and that people have been able to get on with their sales and purchasing decisions as usual,“ Norwell said.

“With thousands of New Zealanders returning home as a result of New Zealand’s limited cases of Covid-19, many of these individuals are looking to purchase property for their family to live in, which is also likely to have bolstered June’s sales volumes.

“However, we’ve said it before, and it’s important to say it again, that this may well be a post-lockdown peak in activity levels. There are concerns that with the wage subsidies, mortgage holidays ending and an election in September, that there may be a potential trough in activity levels in the coming months.”

She said there had been a 19.7 per cent increase in new listings in June, which was also the highest for a June month in four years.

ASB economist Mike Jones said the data on its own was positive. “House sales are now ore or less back to pre-lockdown normal.”

But he said some of that could be due to a “post-lockdown sugar rush” that had been seen in retail spending, too.

People who had not been able to transact during April might have just pushed their activity into later months and this could just be a catch-up effect, he said.

Kiwibank economists said the housing market had “broken free from the shackles of lockdown”.

“There is little doubt that policy changes enacted to fight the Covid-19 fallout has helped to brace the market. Mortgage rates have fallen steadily since the Reserve Bank slashed the official cash rate back in March.

“And the bank’s asset purchase programme has weighed further on rates. In addition, the Reserve Bank removed loan-to-value restrictions on new lending, which had previously fallen heaviest on first-home buyers and the investor segment.”

But they said they were not convinced it would be sustained, either.

“The labour market has taken a big hit from Covid-19, and we are forecasting an unemployment rate peaking at almost 10 per cent by the end of the year. Moreover, the Government’s extended wage subsidy will start drying up from next month.

“The removal of the wage subsidy bandage may reveal a nasty labour market wound. Also, with our borders closed to non-citizens and residents, net migration should fall fast. We are currently forecasting house prices will be 9 per cent year-on-year lower towards the end of the year. However, we do have to acknowledge that recent data illustrates clear upside risk to our forecast.”

The REINZ House Price Index for New Zealand, which measures the changing value of property in the market, increased 8.6 per cent year-on-year.

In June, the median number of days taken to sell a property nationally increased four days from 41 to 45, when compared to June 2019, although it was down from 58 days in May.