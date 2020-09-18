Tenants told to pay $20k after being evicted from damaged house

Property managers of the Porirua house were not able to re-let it until the damage was fixed.

A group of tenants who had to be forcibly evicted from a Porirua house have been ordered to pay their former property managers $20,438 after leaving the property badly damaged.

The Tenancy Tribunal determined that Aroha Nepia, Nathanael Ngaata, Temare Nepia and Stevie Nepia should pay $5100 for repairs to door jambs, $3710 for plastering of walls and ceilings, $3221 for painting, $1000 for the insurance excess on a garage wall repair and $840 for rubbish removal, among other work on the property.

They were also told to pay $2000 to cover loss of rent and $2492 in rent arrears.

READ MORE:

* Bad landlord who locked out her tenants blames them for being 'cheeky'

* Brand-new Christchurch home suffers more than $10k damage from tenants

* New rules take effect for rental property market



The tenancy ended on May 11 but the tenants would not move, the Tenancy Tribunal heard.

Police were called to evict them on June.

Property managers Why Worry Property said the property was left damaged, with extensive holes in the walls through the house and garage, damage to the cladding on the outside of one wall of the garage caused by rubbish having been stacked alongside it, damage to paint in the bathroom from mould and damage to the front door lock.

The Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator was satisfied that much of the damage was intentional.

“There was damage throughout the premises caused at times during the extensive eviction process. The majority of the damage would have required considerable force to cause.

“The landlord also gave oral evidence of the tenants conveying their anger at the eviction and the involvement of the police in the process.”

Mould in the bathroom could have been avoided if the window was opened or fan used.

But the adjudicator said the damage to the front door lock happened after the end of the tenancy and it was not clear who caused it.

The damage to the house meant that the property could not be re-let in a reasonable amount of time, which left the owner out of pocket.

“The damage inflicted by the tenants was significant and extensive. It was clearly foreseeable that it would take quite some time to repair it all. Further, the tenants were afforded numerous opportunities to remove their belongings both by the police and the landlord, to the extent that trailers and storage were organised for them that they did not take up on. This was their delay.”

The property manager was awarded four weeks’ missed rent.