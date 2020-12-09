Aucklanders locked in parking battle after apartments with zero car parks open

A parking war has broken out in an Auckland street after an apartment block was built without car parks for its residents.

The $17.5 million development, Daisy, is touted as “sustainable low energy urban living”. It opened in March 2018 and comprises 33 units.

Developer Ockham has been hailed as a pioneer in helping Kiwis to rethink their dependence on cars.

But neighbouring businesses say pressure on street parking has mounted since the apartments opened.

Izran Manjara, the manager of printing business Soni Design, said the battle for parking was forcing his business out of the area.

Soni Design will move at the end of December to a site in Mt Roskill with more parking.

“It is far better wasting some money on moving than having an argument every day with the people,” Manjara said.

“I often see four or five people beeping the horn.

“They always get in a fight with the delivery drivers or are arguing with us.”

Elderly customers had to trek long distances to his premises and delivery drivers were compelled to park illegally because there was not enough street parking and a lack of loading zones, he said.

Annette Zohs​ said that when she left work at night, she saw residents returning home, waiting on the road for a park.

“It is like musical cars.”

James Dunlop Textiles building manager Bianca Jones said the squeeze on parking spaces had become “exorbitantly worse” during the past two years.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A car illegally parked outside Daisy in Mt Eden.

Tow truck drivers were regulars with people dobbing in illegally parked cars, she said.

One Daisy resident had asked to use their staff gated parking for his Bentley because he needed covered parking for his insurance, Jones said.

“We had to say no because we lock the gate at night.”

Meanwhile, EBC Brakes has been putting out road cones to stop cars blocking the driveway.

Daisy tenant Daniela​ Passos​ said she paid $7 a day to park in New North Rd, a 10-minute walk away.

DAISY/OCKHAM Daisy boasts 12 scooter parks and 40 bicycle spaces.

“In the morning, if I have to go out for an appointment, when I come back, there is no parking,” she said.

The healthcare assistant said it was very hard to find spaces from Monday to Friday but easier during the weekends.

Fuel Conversions Automotive Repairs Ltd owner Ross Golding said one Daisy resident rented a space underneath another business overnight and moved his car during the day.

Auckland Transport media relations manager Mark Hannan said the enforcement team was not aware of any parking issues in the area.

Since March 1, 2018, two tickets had been issued for blocking a driveway in Akepiro St, 10 tickets had been issued in nearby Charles St and 18 in George St, Hannan said.

SUPPLIED Many Daisy residents do not own a car.

There were no driveway infringements issued in Charles St in 2017, five notices in Akepiro St and 14 in George St, he said.

In lieu of private car parks, Daisy boasts 12 scooter parks, 40 bicycle spaces and space for two shared cars for residents’ use, operated via a Cityhop model.

One Cityhop car sits in the building while the spare car park is being used by the building manager and service providers, taking more pressure off street parking, Daisy body corporate chairman Peter Rowney said.

Rowney said Daisy residents regularly called Auckland Transport when they saw someone illegally parked outside a business “as we know we will be the first to be blamed”.

supplied Peter Rowney, the chairman of the Daisy body corporate committee, previously said he bought into the development because of the communal car scheme and shared garden.

“I know one Daisy owner has made many complaints to AT around illegal parking and requested increased monitoring of the street.”

Rowney said residents were fully aware of the absence of off-street parking when they moved into the building and he could think of at least eight Daisy apartments where the residents did not own a car.

Residents had often observed local businesses parking on-street rather than using their off-street parking so they could reserve spots, he said.

Ockham Residential co-founder and director Mark Todd said Akepiro St had severe parking problems long before Daisy was conceived.

SUPPLIED Auckland councillor Chris Darby, left, Ockham Residential co-founder Mark Todd, Auckland mayor Phil Goff, and City Hop managing director Victoria Carter in front of one of Daisy's two shared cars.

“Daisy embodies the aspirations of a quality compact city as set out by the Auckland plan,” he said.

“My own view is that the heyday of private car-clogged cities has passed.

“We are at the forefront of building future-proofed homes in Tāmaki Makaurau that are not car-centric.”

Ockham apartments were very tightly held, with just three sales since Daisy was completed, he said.

Modal, the newest car park-free apartment from Ockham, opened in Mt Albert in July.